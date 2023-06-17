Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users: Report

Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday. (Representative Image)(Reuters)

More than 12,000 users reported having trouble accessing Facebook, while over 6,600 users were having trouble with Instagram.

Meta's messaging service, WhatsApp, also had over 1,300 outage reports on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

