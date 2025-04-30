Facebook Memories: How to turn it off or filter by specific people and dates

Facebook Memories is a carefully thought-out feature that, every now and then, can remind you of some beautiful moments from the past. It works on nostalgia, and a whole lot of other feelings. But at the same time, it may not be enjoyable for everyone, especially when a specific memory ends up doing more harm than good. In such cases, Facebook gives you the option to disable the Memories feature entirely. And it is quite easy to do. Facebook Memories feature is a big nostalgia driver.(Unsplash)

Here is how to hide Facebook Memories

Firstly, this is a tutorial for the Facebook mobile app, so you will need to download the app before getting started.

Step 1: Open the Facebook mobile app and make sure you are signed in. In the bottom right corner, there is a menu option, tap on that.

Step 2: Now, you will see the Memories option. Tap on it. In the top right corner, there is an icon denoted by a gear, tap on it.

Step 3: Now, you can choose which memories you want to be notified about. Options include ‘All Memories’, ‘Highlights’, or ‘None’. If you do not want to be notified about any memories whatsoever, choose ‘None’. Otherwise, select ‘All Memories’ or ‘Highlights’ depending on your preference.

Note: You can also choose whether or not to be reminded about memories from Instagram, there is a toggle for that, so you can disable it if you wish.

What should you do if you want to hide memories related to a specific person?

If your memories involve a particular person and you want to hide them, here is what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Memories section in the Facebook app, after opening the Menu, and tap on the gear icon.

Step 2: Scroll down and navigate to ‘Hide Memories’. Here, you can choose specific people, dates, and even keywords.

Step 3: Under ‘People’, you can type out a name and then select them. Now, only memories involving this specific person will not show up.

Step 4: Ensure that ‘None’ is not selected in the Memory settings. If you have chosen to hide memories involving specific people, dates, or keywords, you will likely want to see other memories, so make sure the correct notification setting is selected.

