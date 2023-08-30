Fans disappointed with latest update to Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft faces backlash

Ubisoft Montreal’s latest update to Rainbow Six Siege, the popular online tactical shooter, has not been well-received by the game’s fans. Many players have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the changes that came with the Y8S3 patch, which is part of the Operation Heavy Mettle update. Rainbow Six Siege is known for its thrilling and strategic gameplay, but the latest patch seems to have spoiled some of the fun for its loyal fanbase.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege(Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege was released in late 2015 for PC and consoles as a spin-off of the Rainbow Six series. The game focuses on cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes, where players have to use teamwork and tactics to complete various objectives. Rainbow Six Siege has grown in popularity over the years, thanks to Ubisoft’s constant updates and additions to the game. The game also features crossover events with other franchises, such as Halo, which recently announced that Master Chief will be joining Rainbow Six Siege as a playable character.

But, not all updates are welcomed by the fans, as evidenced by the backlash that followed the Y8S3 patch. The patch introduced several changes to the game’s graphics, gameplay modes, and bug fixes. Some of these changes were met with criticism and complaints by the players on the r/Rainbow6 subreddit, where they voiced their opinions and feedback. One of the changes that annoyed some players was the new drone-destroyed screen, which some speculated was designed to prevent seizures in epileptic players. One Reddit user said that it now “looks like a big QR code.”

Another change that upset many players was the removal of the unranked mode, which was a popular option for players who wanted to practice on a map before jumping into the ranked mode, where stakes are higher and competition is fiercer. The unranked mode was replaced by two other modes: Quickmatch 2.0 and Standard. Many players felt that these modes were not adequate substitutes for the unranked mode, and that they reduced the variety and choice in the game.

The Y8S3 patch also included many bug fixes that were meant to improve the game’s performance and stability, but these were overshadowed by the negative reactions to the other changes. Ubisoft Montreal may have to do more than add WWE wrestlers to Rainbow Six Siege to appease its fans and restore their trust in the game’s future updates.

