Get Civilization VI for only $5.99 on Steam

Steam is offering a huge deal on Civilization VI, one of the best grand strategy games on the platform, for a limited time. Sid Meier's Civilization VI(Sid Meier/Civilization VI)

Civilization VI is the latest entry in the acclaimed franchise that lets players build and lead a civilization from ancient times to the modern era, competing with historical leaders and developing various aspects of their society.

The game has been praised by critics and fans alike since its release in 2016, and has received many updates and expansions that add new features and content.

Civilization VI is currently available on Steam for only $5.99, which is 90% off its regular price of $59.99.

This is a great opportunity for Steam users who have not yet tried this award-winning game, which won Best PC Game and Best Strategy Game at the 2016 Game Critics Awards and Best Strategy Game at the Game Awards 2016. For those who want more content, Steam also offers Civilization VI Platinum Edition, which includes the base game, six DLC packs, and the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, for only $14.54, down from $167.91. And for the ultimate Civilization 6 experience, Steam users can get the Civilization VI Anthology bundle, which includes the base game and 19 DLC packs, for only $24.93, instead of $209.85.

This amazing promotion is part of Valve’s Steam’s Strategy Fest, which runs until September 11 and features daily rewards and discounts on popular strategy games. This is a perfect time to explore this genre and discover some of its gems, such as Civilization 6. With nearly 200,000 positive reviews on Steam, Civilization 6 is a highly rated game that has become a classic of the 4X strategy genre.

Civilization 6 offers a rich and diverse gameplay experience, with dozens of real-world leaders to choose from, solo and co-op modes, and a high level of depth, detail, and historical accuracy. This is a game that will appeal to many players who enjoy strategy, history, and culture.