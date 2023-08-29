Asus unveils new TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics cards with unique white edition

Asus has introduced a fresh lineup of graphics cards under its TUF Gaming brand, including the TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT, TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, and the TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT White Edition. New TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT Graphics Cards(Asus)

These cards are based on the latest Radeon 7000 series GPUs from AMD, which were launched last week to compete in the mid-range segment.

The Asus cards feature a triple fan cooling system and a durable design, with the White Edition offering a unique aesthetic option.

AMD has unveiled the Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT graphics processing units, which are designed to deliver impressive performance at a 1440p resolution. They can handle the most demanding games at maximum settings, achieving over 60 frames per second on average. These GPUs support advanced features like ray tracing, FidelityFX Super Resolution, and Smart Access Memory. AMD has announced that the GPUs will be available from September 6 via its board partners, including Asus, ASRock, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, and others.

The Asus TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT has 16GB of GDDR6 memory, 5376 stream processors, a 256-bit memory interface, one HDMI 2.1 port, three DisplayPort 2.1 ports, and a dual 8-pin power connector. It occupies almost three slots (2.96 slots to be precise) and measures 319.8x150.9x59.2 mm. The White Edition is identical in specifications but has a white shroud, backplate, fans, and accents.

The Asus TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT has 12GB of GDDR6 memory, 3456 stream processors, a 192-bit memory interface, and a lower power requirement of 750W.

Asus is not the only board partner to offer new Radeon 7000 series cards. Gigabyte, Sapphire, PowerColor, and others have also announced their own versions of the GPUs with different cooling solutions and clock speeds. These cards will be hitting the shelves on September 6, which coincides with the release date of Starfield, the highly anticipated space RPG from Bethesda.

AMD and Bethesda have teamed up to optimize the game for AMD hardware and offer a free copy of the game with eligible purchases of AMD CPUs and GPUs. It is not clear if the board partners will also participate in this promotion or not.