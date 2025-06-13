Father’s Day 2025: Top 5 tech gifts for your dad

Father’s Day 2025 is just around the corner, and the search for the perfect gift is underway. Whether it’s the man who taught you how to ride a bike, cheered from the sidelines, or simply stood by you through thick and thin, this day offers a chance to say thank you. For dads who enjoy the latest in technology, gadgets that simplify everyday life make great gifts. Here are five tech ideas that can match different personalities and needs, helping you show appreciation through innovation. Here’s we have curated some of the best tech gifts for you to consider on this special day. Check out these top five tech gifts that match every dad’s lifestyle this Father’s Day.(Pexels)

1. iQOO Neo 10 Smartphone

iQOO Neo 10 is available at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on Amazon. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

The iQOO Neo 10 (review) offers a combination of strong performance and smart design. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and the Q1 Supercomputing chip, it delivers fast and reliable performance. Its 7000mAh battery supports long use, lasting up to 24 hours on a single charge, with a 120W FlashCharge that powers the battery to 50 percent in just 19 minutes. The phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

For photography, the device features a 50MP Sony primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera that supports 4K video. Furthermore, the handset runs on Funtouch OS 15, it offers an AI-enhanced user experience with up to four years of security updates.

2. Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Wireless Headphones

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 over-ear 4-mic ANC wireless headphones

For dads who love music or gaming, Skullcandy’s Crusher ANC 2 headphones may offer immersive sound with adjustable bass. They use Skull iQ Smart Feature technology to offer active noise cancellation and support five language options. The earbuds include a 4-mic digital ANC system and deliver sound through 40mm drivers, suitable for entertainment and calls. Bluetooth 5.2 ensures a stable wireless connection, while voice controls allow hands-free use. Users can manage calls, adjust volume, and switch tracks using built-in buttons. The earbuds also support one-touch music access with Spotify Tap and customisable button actions. They offer up to 50 hours of battery life, making them a solid choice for long listening sessions. These earbuds are available at Rs. 15,999 on Amazon.in.

3. Haier TH27U1 Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Haier smart robot vacuum cleaner

This smart vacuum cleaner offers a practical gift for dads who might appreciate less time spent on chores. The Haier TH27U1 uses laser navigation and 5000Pa suction power to clean various floor types efficiently. It avoids obstacles and prevents surface damage. The vacuum connects via Wi-Fi and works with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control. It can also be managed through a mobile app and smart TVs. Its battery life supports extended cleaning cycles, allowing more free time. Haier offers other models such as the Probot DTX and Civic X11 Pro, which include an auto-empty dustbin feature for convenience. The TH27U1 model is priced at ₹22,999.

4. Viewsonic LX60HD Projector

Viewsonic projector

For dads who enjoy movies, sports, or gaming, the Viewsonic LX60HD projector transforms any space into an entertainment hub. It offers Full HD resolution with clear visuals and sound, which enhances viewing experiences. The device includes built-in Google TV and a Netflix app, allowing direct streaming without extra hardware. It supports easy setup and flexible connectivity, making it suitable for home theatres or casual viewing. The projector is priced at ₹34,844 and offers a compact alternative to traditional TV screens.

5. Nuuk BFF Hand Fan

Nuuk hand fan

Ideal for dads who spend time outdoors, the Nuuk BFF Personal Hand Fan offers portable cooling. The fan is equipped with a 13,000 RPM motor and IceTouch technology, it cools its surface to 5 degrees C to provide a refreshing breeze. The fan is foldable and compact, easy to carry on trips, airport waits, or sightseeing. Furthermore, personalisation options also allow engraving a name or “Dad” on the device, which adds a special personal touch. You can grab the Nuuk BFF hand fan at Rs. 2,099.