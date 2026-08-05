Flagship FOMO? Amazon just dropped prices on Galaxy Z Fold 8, OnePlus 15 and this iPhone

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 starts on August 7, but some of the best smartphone deals from brands like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus are already live. With smartphone prices going up over the past few months due to rising component costs and what many are calling the “AI tax,” these discounts are more valuable than ever. We have reviewed the phones we’re recommending here extensively, so you can make an informed buying decision, without second guessing it. Read on for the details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 in the Lavender colourway. (Shaurya Sharma - Hindustan Times Photo)

By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

Let’s start with the OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 launched at a much lower price, but its price has gradually increased over the past few months. It now starts at ₹85,999.

During the sale, if you have an ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, or Axis Bank credit card, you can get it for ₹82,999 with eligible EMI offers. If you use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you’ll also get ₹4,299 cashback after your billing cycle, bringing the effective price down even further.

No, it’s not back to its launch price, but this is still one of the better deals we’ve seen on the phone.

Read our OnePlus 15 review here

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Next is the iPhone Air.

The iPhone Air launched at ₹1,19,900, but today you can buy it for ₹1,01,900 on Amazon. Add eligible bank offers, and the effective price drops to around ₹98,000.

That’s a solid price for Apple’s thinnest iPhone.

That said, the iPhone Air isn’t for everyone. It prioritises design over outright functionality. In our testing, the battery life was surprisingly good, performing quite similarly to the iPhone 16 Pro. The biggest compromises are the single rear camera and the mono speaker, so keep those in mind before buying.

It is available in Light Gold, Cloud White, Sky Blue, and Space Black (Sky Blue is my favourite).

Read our iPhone Air review here

Moving on to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max carries an official MRP of ₹1,49,900, but it is currently listed at ₹1,45,900. With eligible bank offers, you can bring the price down to ₹1,39,900, which is nearly ₹10,000 off the MRP.

Yes, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch next month. But if reports are accurate, it could be even more expensive.

If you don’t want to spend that much, the iPhone 17 Pro Max remains an excellent buy. It delivers flagship performance, a fantastic camera system, and because Apple refreshed the design only last year, the iPhone 18 Pro Max isn’t expected to look dramatically different. If you’re buying one now, we’d recommend the Silver colour, as it’ll continue to look current even after the iPhone 18 series arrives.

Read our iPhone 17 Pro Max review here

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

We covered the phone extensively when it launched last month, and one thing became clear very quickly. This is just a really fun phone to use. Our full review is coming soon, but here’s a spoiler. It’s a phone we can confidently recommend.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 was launched at ₹1,79,999. If you use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, the price drops to ₹1,70,999. On top of that, you’ll receive ₹8,550 cashback after your billing cycle, bringing the net effective price to around ₹1.62 lakh.

That makes the asking price much easier to justify.

At that price, we think the Galaxy Z Fold 8 offers one of the most complete foldable experiences you can buy today. The 4:3 inner display feels genuinely refreshing, making multitasking and content consumption far more natural than many competing foldables. Based on our initial testing, battery life has also been pleasantly impressive.

If you’ve been waiting to switch to a foldable, this is one of the best opportunities to do so.

Our Galaxy Z Fold8 quick review:

The Research that went into recommending these products

I have been reviewing smartphones for nearly a decade now. In that time, I have tested hundreds of phones, attended countless launch events, and reviewed everything from laptops and wearables to small and large home appliances. So, when we recommend a phone, it is never based on a spec sheet alone.

Most of the smartphones featured in this list have been reviewed by us personally. We have tested them extensively, lived with them as our primary devices, and published detailed reviews on our platforms. That gives us the confidence to recommend them, because they have earned their place here through real-world testing, not marketing claims.

The fact that many of them are currently available at discounted prices only makes these recommendations even better value.

FAQs

1. When does Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale 2026 begin?

Amazon's Great Freedom Sale officially starts on August 7, 2026. However, several smartphone deals from brands including Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus are already live ahead of the sale.

2. Which smartphones are available at the biggest discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale?

Some of the standout deals include the OnePlus 15, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, with savings available through eligible bank offers and cashback.

3. Which bank cards are eligible for extra discounts during the sale?

Amazon is offering additional discounts on eligible ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank credit cards. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can also receive extra cashback on select smartphone purchases.

4. Is it worth buying the iPhone 17 Pro Max before the iPhone 18 Pro Max launches?

If you don't want to wait or pay a potentially higher price for the next-generation model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max remains a strong buy thanks to its flagship performance, excellent cameras, and design that's expected to remain largely unchanged.

5. Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 worth buying during the sale?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 becomes significantly better value with cashback offers. It offers one of the most complete foldable experiences available, with a practical 4:3 inner display, strong multitasking capabilities, and impressive battery life.

6. Why are smartphone discounts more important in 2026?

Smartphone prices have increased over the past few months due to rising component costs and the addition of AI-powered features. As a result, sale discounts during events like Amazon's Great Freedom Sale offer some of the best opportunities to buy premium smartphones at lower effective prices.

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