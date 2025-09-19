iPhone 17 Pro Max Review (512GB, Cosmic Orange): Apple’s most daring statement phone yet

iPhone 17 Pro Max Review: The iPhone 17 series officially went on sale in India today, marking yet another chapter in Apple’s flagship journey. We have had the privilege of using the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the stunning Cosmic Orange finish for the past few days, and it is safe to say this is one of the most striking iPhones Apple has ever produced. Beyond the new shade that will undoubtedly be a conversation starter, the 17 Pro Max continues Apple’s tradition of marrying hardware with the smooth sophistication of iOS. After living with it as a daily driver, we rate the phone 4.5 out of 5, and here’s why. iPhone 17 Pro Max Review: The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India starts at ₹ 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant and goes all the way up to 2TB storage at ₹ 2,29,900.(Shaurya Sharma/HT photo)

iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange: First Impressions

Let’s start with the obvious: Cosmic Orange colour. Apple has never shied away from experimenting with hues, but this one feels bolder, brighter and more confident than anything we’ve seen before. Unlike the muted tones of last year’s Titanium Blue or the more classic Silver and Graphite options, Cosmic Orange demands attention.

Under natural light, the orange shifts ever so subtly between a rich sunset glow and a fiery amber. Indoors, it settles into a deeper metallic shade with copper undertones, making it feel premium rather than flashy. The satin finish across the aluminium frame ensures fingerprints are kept at bay, so it looks pristine even after hours of handling. Apple’s attention to detail with colour chemistry is on full display here—it’s not just orange, it’s Cosmic Orange, and it exudes a sense of daring elegance.

For those who like their devices to reflect personality, this colourway alone could be a deciding factor. It stands out in a boardroom as much as it does in a café, and while bold, it doesn’t cross into garish territory. It feels aspirational and chic, two adjectives that Apple has carefully cultivated for the Pro Max line.

iPhone 17 Pro Max has an aluminium unibody design. There's Ceramic Shield 2 glass in front, while Apple has, for the first time, extended Ceramic Shield protection to the back panel as well.(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and Build

Beyond the colour, the iPhone 17 Pro Max maintains Apple’s commitment to precision engineering. The aluminium unibody construction, combined with a newly engineered vapour chamber, ensures good heat management while keeping the weight balanced. On the front, Ceramic Shield 2 claimed to be the toughest smartphone glass around, while Apple has, for the first time, extended Ceramic Shield protection to the back panel as well.

It’s still an IP68-rated device, meaning water and dust resistance are a given. What’s more, the ergonomics have been refined. Despite the generous 6.9-inch display, the phone doesn’t feel overly unwieldy thanks to curved edges and reduced weight. At 233 grams, it is lighter than some competitors and more comfortable to use day to day.

The Action Button, introduced last year, now allows even deeper integration with shortcuts. Whether you want to launch the camera, open voice memos, or toggle smart home functions, it’s a simple and personalisable touch that genuinely makes everyday use smoother.

iPhone 17 Pro Max review: ProMotion ensures buttery smooth scrolling at up to 120Hz, and adaptive refresh rate drops intelligently to save power when high refresh isn’t needed.(Debashis Sarkar/ HT Photo)

iPhone 17 Pro Max Display: A Visual Feast

Apple’s Super Retina XDR OLED remains one of the most impressive screens on the market. The 6.9-inch diagonal panel offers a resolution of 2868 × 1320 pixels at 460 ppi, ensuring sharpness and clarity. It is also capable of 3000 nits peak brightness outdoors, with HDR peaks at 1600 nits, making it the brightest iPhone display yet.

ProMotion ensures buttery smooth scrolling at up to 120Hz, and adaptive refresh rate drops intelligently to save power when high refresh isn’t needed. HDR content looks phenomenal: colours are punchy without being exaggerated, blacks are rich and inky, and highlights are dazzlingly realistic. Watching films or editing photos feels immersive, and paired with the Cosmic Orange finish, the phone looks refreshing.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Performance: A19 Pro Power

Powering the iPhone 17 Pro Max is Apple’s A19 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU (two performance and four efficiency cores), a 6-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and a 16-core Neural Engine optimised for on-device AI. It’s the most capable processor Apple has shipped so far, and it shows.

Everyday usage is effortless, whether multitasking between heavy apps, gaming at console-level detail, or editing 8K video, the iPhone 17 Pro Max never falters. Thermal efficiency is excellent, thanks in part to the new vapour chamber, and the phone runs cooler during extended gaming or video recording sessions.

When paired with iOS 26, the synergy feels unmatched. The operating system taps into the Neural Engine for smarter categorisation, real-time transcription, and improved live translation, making daily tasks both faster and more intuitive.

iPhone 17 Pro Max review: Everyday usage is effortless, whether multitasking between heavy apps, gaming at console-level detail, or editing 8K video, the iPhone 17 Pro Max never falters.(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Review

The camera system is where the iPhone 17 Pro Max truly flexes its muscles. This year, Apple has embraced a triple 48MP Fusion camera array:

48MP Fusion Main: Exceptional detail, improved dynamic range, and faster focus in all lighting conditions.

48MP Fusion Ultra Wide: Crisp edge-to-edge performance with macro photography support.

48MP Fusion Telephoto: The Pro Max-exclusive telephoto lens delivers 4x optical zoom at 100 mm, plus a 12MP optical-quality 8x zoom at 200 mm: giving a staggering 16x optical-quality zoom range with digital zoom up to 40x.

Apple is offering a triple 48MP Fusion camera setup in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Daylight shots are brilliant, low-light photography benefits from improved Night mode and larger sensor pixels, and computational photography under iOS 26 ensures natural tones without artificial exaggeration.

Video remains Apple’s crown jewel. With ProRes 8K support, Cinematic Mode 2.0, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing for AR content, professionals have in their pockets a device capable of rivalling dedicated cameras. The front-facing 18MP camera also supports Center Stage for video calls, keeping you perfectly framed at all times.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery Life and Charging

Apple has squeezed in a 5088 mAh battery in the Pro Max, and it shows. The phone promises up to 39 hours of video playback, and in real use, we found it lasted comfortably a day and a half with heavy usage.

Charging is much faster this year. With the USB-C port, the phone can juice up to 50% in around 20 minutes using a 40W (or higher) adapter. For wireless fans, MagSafe and Qi2 charging now support up to 25W, a meaningful step up from last year’s 15W limit. This makes wireless charging a viable daily method rather than a backup convenience.

Apple has improved the battery life and iPhone 17 Pro Max easily lasts more than a day(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

iOS 26 Features on iPhone 17 Pro Max

The harmony of hardware and software is where Apple continues to shine. iOS 26 feels like a natural extension of the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s capabilities.

iOS 26 Highlights:

Adaptive Home Screen: Widgets and app layouts adjust automatically to context, be it work, travel, or leisure.

Live Voice Translation: Real-time, on-device translation during calls.

Deeper customisation: Lock screen themes, dynamic wallpapers, and contextual notifications.

Enhanced Privacy Dashboards: Greater transparency and control over app permissions.

These features not only look great but also feel useful, improving productivity and security without overwhelming the user.

At 233 grams, it’s surprisingly manageable for a device with such a large display, and ergonomically it feels refined compared to earlier Max models.(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

Everyday Use: Living with iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange

Over the past few days, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has seamlessly integrated into my routine. It’s powerful, responsive, and incredibly capable, but what we found most exciting is how much attention the Cosmic Orange variant drew. Friends, colleagues, even strangers in cafés asked about it. It's not just a phone, it’s a bold accessory that reflects personality.

At 233 grams, it’s surprisingly manageable for a device with such a large display, and ergonomically it feels refined compared to earlier Max models. Add in the reliable camera system, robust battery life, and the intelligence of iOS 26, and it’s hard to find many faults.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India starts at ₹1,49,900 for the 256GB variant and goes all the way up to 2TB storage at ₹2,29,900. It is undeniably an expensive smartphone, but Apple’s strategy is clear: this is a device for those who want the very best blend of performance, design, and ecosystem support. With the Cosmic Orange finish, it doubles up as a luxury accessory as much as a cutting-edge phone.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Pros and Cons

Pros

Stunning Cosmic Orange finish

6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 3000-nit outdoor brightness

A19 Pro chip with ray tracing and strong thermal efficiency

Triple 48MP Fusion camera system with professional-grade zoom

Improved charging (50% in around 20 mins, 25W MagSafe/Qi2)

Excellent integration with iOS 26

Cons

Price remains very high in India

Large form factor may be too big for some

Still no ultra-fast wireless charging compared to some rivals

Verdict: 4.5/5

The iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange is Apple at its boldest. It’s not just about specs, though those are class-leading, it’s about presence. This colourway transforms the iPhone into more than a phone; it becomes a personal statement.

With a refined design, dazzling display, powerhouse performance, improved cameras, and smarter iOS integration, it ticks nearly every box. The pricing will always be a hurdle, but for those who can afford it, this is a device that rewards in both form and function.

At a score 4.5 out of 5, the iPhone 17 Pro Max earns our strong recommendation. If you’ve ever wanted an iPhone that doesn’t just perform but also turns heads, the Cosmic Orange is the one to get.