Flipkart Big Billion Day: Paytm now payments partner for Sept 23 mega sale

Digital payment platform Paytm has now tied up with Flipkart for the e-commerce platform's Big Billion Days sale 2022 which will begin from September 23. In an official statement, the online payments app said it will offer cashbacks on payments made via Paytm UPI and the wallet. The company said the customers shopping during the sale will receive ₹25 instant cashback on the purchase of ₹250 and above on paying via Paytm UPI and instant cashback of ₹50 on shopping of ₹500 and above through the wallet. ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Sale from Sept 23. Check offers, discounts on products

“Our association with Flipkart as a payments partner for The Big Billion Days will provide a secure payments experience to millions of shoppers in small cities and towns of India. As a pioneer of digital payments, this is aligned with our vision to drive accessibility with our instruments like Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet", a Paytm spokesperson said in a statement. The online payment firm in the statement claimed the partnership between the two brands will assure customers a ‘leisurely shopping and payment experience in the festive event’. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins on September 23 and ends on September 30. The e-commerce platform is offering bumper discounts on several products including mobile phones, beauty products, food and beverages, electrical appliances etc.

