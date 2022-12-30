Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Flipkart Year End sale: Get these smartphones at affordable price. Check details

Published on Dec 30, 2022 11:09 AM IST

The e-commerce platform's sale went live on December 24, and its final day will be December 31.

Flipkart's year-end sale began on December 24 and its final day will be December 31 (Flipkart.com)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Flipkart's year-end sale went live on December 24, and its final day will be December 31. During the sale, discounts are being offered on smartphones of all categories. Here, besides the cash discount, customers will get instant discount of up to 10% on credit/debit cards of ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank; they can also avail an exchange offer to further lower the smartphone's price.

Redmi Note 11 SE: This has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 16,999. However, on Flipkart, it is listed for 11,499. On State Bank of India (SBI) cards, you get an additional 500 off. Additionally, by exchanging an old device for the incoming Note 11 SE, you save 10,800 more, and get it for only 699.

OPPO F19 Pro Plus: Its MRP is 29,990, and from the e-commerce site, you can get it for 17,490. Under bank offers, you save up to 3,000 more. Finally, there is an exchange bonus of up to 16,550.

Vivo T1 Pro: Available at an MRP of 23,999, customers get an extra discount of up to 3,000 by making use of bank offers. The company is giving an exchange bonus as well, which amounts to 17,500.

HT News Desk

