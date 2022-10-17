Flipkart's Big Diwali sale from October 19. Deals on smartphones expected

The last sale on the online shopping platform Flipkart ended on October 16. But the e-commerce website has more to offer. Once more, Flipkart will host another sale, this time as the Big Diwali Sale, giving customers the opportunity to purchase a wide variety of goods at discount prices.

Flipkart has revealed that the Big Diwali Sale is going to start and customers will get its benefits on the e-commerce platform from October 19. The concluding day of this offer is October 23, the day before Diwali. Although not all of the sale's deals have been made yet, it is believed that there will be some that are similar to those offered during the Big Billion Days and the previous Big Diwali sale.

Discount on bank cards

A teaser shared on the shopping website has informed that the sale starting October 19 will offer a 10 per cent instant discount on payments and EMI transactions using State Bank of India (SBI) bank cards. Additionally, if you use your Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card to make a purchase, you will receive a 5 per cent cashback. Cashback of up to 10 per cent will also be offered on Paytm Wallet and UPI transactions.

Many offers will be given on best-selling smartphones

The teaser page has revealed that during the Big Diwali Sale, smartphones from brands like Realme, Poco, Oppo and Redmi will get big discounts and the option of wish listing them is also being given from now on. During this time, once again, it is expected that iPhone 13 and other iPhone models will carry big deals. Phones can be bought at huge discounts in almost every price segment.

Big discounts on electronics

During the sale, as claimed by Flipkart, discount up to 80 per cent would be given on electronic products. Apart from this, 75 per cent discount on television sets and appliances will also be given in this Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Other categories of products will also get big discounts during the sale, the report adds.

