Flipkart's The Big Billion Days opens for Plus members: All you need to know about this service

Flipkart's ‘The Big Billion Days’ festival will begin on September 23 and conclude on September 30. However, as usual, the sale has gone live 24 hours in advance for members of the e-commerce giant's Flipkart Plus service under which, those subscribing to it get to enjoy multiple benefits, including ‘early access to sales’.

What is Flipkart Plus?

The company describes Flipkart Plus as a reward programme designed to improve Flipkart's relationship with its clients, and give them additional benefits. The membership to this service is free of cost, and subscribers can use ‘SuperCoins’ to access its advantages.

Besides early access to sales, customers get benefits such as free shipping, coins for rewards (earn and exchange), and superior customer support. To join Plus, you should have earned at least 200 SuperCoins in the preceding 12 months.

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

Under this annual, pre-festive season shopping bonanza, customers can purchase products and items at prices way lower than the original cost. For example, in the 2022 edition, a discount of up to 80% is being offered on electronic gadgets and devices like smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, laptops etc.

Also, Flipkart ties up with banks to offer additional discounts to customers using the bank's debit or credit card to pay for the products purchased by them. Flipkart has tied up with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to give the banks' customers an additional, instant discount of 10% on purchases.

