For Airtel users, a '4G Data Loan' after daily internet quota exhausted. Details here

Airtel offers its customers a ‘4G Data Loan’ which they can opt for when they have exhausted their daily internet quota. Though it serves the same purpose as a booster pack, it is different from the booster in that you don't have to recharge your data pack; you only need to dial a number, or give a call, to avail the loan.

Here's all you need to know about the 4G Data Loan:

Steps to avail: Dial ‘*141*567#’ (without quotes) from your phone, and wait for a response. You will receive a response from Airtel with an option of networks: 2G, 3G or 4G. Pick the one relevant for you.

Alternatively, you can avail the service by calling on the number 52141.

Conditions: (1.) You must be using the Airtel number, to which you are trying to credit the data, for at least three months.

(2.) The data is valid only for two days – even if not used up entirely – after which it shall expire. It will not be carried forward.

(3.) You will have to pay a service charge upon availing this loan. Also, there must be no outstanding payments in your prepaid account.

Benefits: (1.) This option is particularly useful for those who spend a lot of time commuting, and, therefore, are dependent on mobile internet. It is also useful for people who use mobile data hotspot frequently.

(2.) The balance is available immediately after being asked for. Hence, you don't have to wait for several hours for it to be credited.

(3.) The process to avail this loan is very brief. Also, you don't have to pay any amount, which gets deducted automatically from your prepaid account.

