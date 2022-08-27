Home / Technology / For Airtel users, a '4G Data Loan' after daily internet quota exhausted. Details here

For Airtel users, a '4G Data Loan' after daily internet quota exhausted. Details here

technology
Published on Aug 27, 2022 10:32 PM IST

The feature is particularly useful for those who spend a lot of time commuting, and, therefore, are dependent on mobile internet.

An Airtel store. (Image used only for representation)
An Airtel store. (Image used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Airtel offers its customers a ‘4G Data Loan’ which they can opt for when they have exhausted their daily internet quota. Though it serves the same purpose as a booster pack, it is different from the booster in that you don't have to recharge your data pack; you only need to dial a number, or give a call, to avail the loan.

Here's all you need to know about the 4G Data Loan:

Steps to avail: Dial ‘*141*567#’ (without quotes) from your phone, and wait for a response. You will receive a response from Airtel with an option of networks: 2G, 3G or 4G. Pick the one relevant for you.

Alternatively, you can avail the service by calling on the number 52141.

Conditions: (1.) You must be using the Airtel number, to which you are trying to credit the data, for at least three months.

(2.) The data is valid only for two days – even if not used up entirely – after which it shall expire. It will not be carried forward.

(3.) You will have to pay a service charge upon availing this loan. Also, there must be no outstanding payments in your prepaid account.

Benefits: (1.) This option is particularly useful for those who spend a lot of time commuting, and, therefore, are dependent on mobile internet. It is also useful for people who use mobile data hotspot frequently.

(2.) The balance is available immediately after being asked for. Hence, you don't have to wait for several hours for it to be credited.

(3.) The process to avail this loan is very brief. Also, you don't have to pay any amount, which gets deducted automatically from your prepaid account.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out