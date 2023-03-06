Home / Technology / Fortnite set to introduce first-person mode in upcoming season, leakers predict

Fortnite set to introduce first-person mode in upcoming season, leakers predict

Published on Mar 06, 2023 09:47 AM IST

While Fortnite already has several guns that offer a first-person view while aiming down the sights, a full first-person mode would be a significant addition to the game

Fortnite players may soon be able to immerse themselves even further into the game's world, as reports suggest that a first-person mode will be introduced in the next season. The leak comes from reliable Fortnite source HypeX on Twitter, who shared that the mode will be included in the game's upcoming season of content. It remains unclear how the new mode will be integrated into the gameplay, but it is expected to lock players into first-person mode throughout the game.

While Fortnite already has several guns that offer a first-person view while aiming down the sights, a full first-person mode would be a significant addition to the game. Season 2 of Fortnite's latest chapter is reportedly set to include a battle pass themed around the Attack on Titan anime series. The current season is scheduled to end on March 8, though it's unknown when the next season will officially begin.

While it's likely to launch on March 9, previous end-of-season events have taken the game offline for multiple days, so it's possible that the next season could launch later. Fortnite's latest massive update, Chapter 4, brought with it skins based on iconic gaming characters like Doom Slayer and Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series.

The update also featured significant technical advancements, as Fortnite was moved to the Unreal Engine 5, taking advantage of its latest features.

