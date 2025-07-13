Free Fire MAX x Squid Game event: How to register and win 4.56 million free diamonds

Free Fire MAX has launched a new collaboration event with the popular series Squid Game, offering players in India a chance to win 4.56 million diamonds for free. This latest crossover follows the recent teaser release of the Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden event. The highlight of the Squid Game collab is the DDAKJI Master Challenge, where players compete to achieve the highest number of DDAKJI flips within a set time. Free Fire MAX has announced a Squid Game event in India with 4.56 million diamonds as the grand prize.(Free Fire)

The DDAKJI Master Challenge will run from July 19 to July 20, 2025. It will take place in four major cities across India: Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Players interested in participating need to register through the Free Fire MAX app before the event starts.

How to Register for the DDAKJI Master Challenge

Players interested in participating must register through the Free Fire MAX app. The steps are:

Open Free Fire MAX on your device. Select the Events option from the left-hand menu. Navigate to the News section at the top of the screen. Tap on the DDAKJI Master Challenge. Click the ‘Go’ button. Fill out the registration form and provide: Free Fire MAX username, Free Fire MAX UID and City of participation (Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, or Mumbai)

During the challenge, participants have two minutes to complete as many DDAKJI flips as possible. Each player can attempt the challenge up to 10 times during the event period. The participant who completes the highest number of flips will win the grand prize. In case of a tie, the player who reached the highest count first will be declared the winner.

This Squid Game-themed event marks another step in Free Fire MAX’s efforts to provide new experiences to its community. Players from the four selected cities now have the opportunity to test their skills in the DDAKJI Master Challenge and compete for the significant diamond reward. Registration is open now, and players are encouraged to participate for a chance to win the prize.