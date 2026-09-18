From 144Hz to 200Hz, these gaming monitors can make fast-paced games feel much smoother

If your current monitor still runs at 60Hz or 75Hz, moving to a high refresh rate display can make fast games feel noticeably more fluid. The difference becomes particularly useful in competitive shooters, racing games and other titles where quick camera movement is common. There is also more to consider than the refresh rate alone. Resolution, response time, adaptive sync, panel type and stand adjustment can all affect how useful a gaming monitor is in the long run. Here in this article, I've shortlisted seven options on Amazon spanning 144Hz to 200Hz, including 1080p and QHD models from Lenovo, ViewSonic, Acer, LG, Zebronics and Dell. Some are built primarily for gaming, while others make sense for a mixed work-and-gaming setup.

7 gaming monitors with 144Hz, 180Hz and 200Hz refresh rates (AI Generated)

The Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 is one of the more complete displays here, pairing a 27-inch QHD IPS panel with a 200Hz refresh rate. Its 0.5ms MPRT response time, AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync are aimed at keeping fast-moving games smooth. The stand is another plus, offering tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment for a more flexible desk setup.

Specifications Display 27-inch QHD IPS Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate 200Hz Response time Up to 0.5 ms (MPRT) Brightness 400 cd/m² Colour gamut 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 Reasons to Buy QHD resolution gives sharper visuals than a typical Full HD gaming monitor 200Hz refresh rate suits fast-paced and competitive games Highly adjustable stand works well for long gaming or work sessions Reasons to Avoid QHD gaming at 200Hz requires a sufficiently powerful PC to make full use of the display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the display quality, smooth 200Hz refresh rate and versatility for gaming and office work. Some specifically appreciate the colour coverage and highly adjustable stand. Brightness feedback is mixed, though, with some buyers finding it good and others feeling it is less suitable for brightly lit rooms.

Why should you choose this product?

The Legion R27qe Gen 2 combines QHD resolution, a 200Hz refresh rate and a fully adjustable stand. It suits PC gamers who want both high-speed gaming and enough screen quality for productivity without moving to an ultra-premium display.

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ViewSonic's VX2758A-2K-PRO-4 focuses on the sweet spot between resolution and speed. It has a 27-inch QHD IPS display running at 180Hz, along with a 1ms MPRT response time. FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility help reduce tearing, while the stand supports height, swivel, tilt and pivot adjustments. It also offers HDR10 and a wide colour gamut for games and video content.

Specifications Display 27-inch SuperClear IPS Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate 180Hz Response time 1ms MPRT Brightness 300 cd/m² Adaptive sync AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync compatible Reasons to Buy QHD resolution and 180Hz refresh rate balance clarity with speed Adjustable stand gives more flexibility for different desk setups Adaptive sync support helps reduce tearing and stuttering Reasons to Avoid Some Amazon buyers report backlight bleeding and concerns around after-sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise the monitor's vivid colours, QHD clarity and value for money. The 180Hz refresh rate and HDR performance also receive positive feedback. However, some buyers report backlight bleeding, while after-sales service from ViewSonic is another concern mentioned in customer feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

This ViewSonic model is a strong fit for gamers who want QHD visuals without giving up a high refresh rate. Its combination of IPS display quality, adaptive sync and an ergonomic stand also makes it suitable for mixed use.

The Acer SA272U P1 takes a slightly different approach. Its 27-inch WQHD IPS display runs at 144Hz, which is still a substantial jump over conventional 60Hz monitors. The slim ZeroFrame design keeps the monitor relatively unobtrusive on a desk, while HDR10, AdaptiveSync and built-in speakers add some useful extras. It is better suited to gamers who also use their monitor for everyday work.

Specifications Display 27-inch WQHD IPS Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate 144Hz Response time 1 ms VRB Brightness 250 cd/m² Adaptive sync AdaptiveSync Reasons to Buy QHD resolution provides plenty of desktop space and image detail 144Hz is a useful upgrade for smoother gaming Built-in speakers and slim design make it practical for everyday setups Reasons to Avoid The stand offers tilt adjustment but not height or pivot adjustment

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally like the picture quality and value for money, with some praising its clear display and lack of light bleeding. However, feedback is not entirely consistent. One reported issue involves flickering white lines, while the built-in speakers receive particularly poor feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

The SA272U P1 makes sense if you want a larger QHD screen for both gaming and productivity rather than chasing the highest possible refresh rate. Its slim design and built-in speakers also help keep a basic setup simple.

The LG UltraGear 24GS65F-B is the compact option in this list. Its 23.8-inch Full HD IPS panel supports a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time. You also get HDR10, 99% sRGB coverage, G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync. The height-tilt and pivot-adjustable stand is particularly useful at this size, making it easy to position on smaller desks.

Specifications Display 23.8-inch Full HD IPS Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh rate 180Hz Response time 1ms (GtG at Faster) Brightness 300 cd/m² Colour gamut sRGB 99% (Typ.) Reasons to Buy 180Hz refresh rate is well suited to competitive gaming IPS panel offers wide viewing angles and 99% sRGB coverage Height, tilt and pivot adjustment is useful for long sessions Reasons to Avoid Full HD resolution is less detailed than the QHD alternatives in this list

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers describe this monitor as a good-value 180Hz Full HD option, praising its vibrant colours, HDR10 performance and build quality. The adjustable stand also receives positive feedback. Picture quality is mixed, however, with some buyers finding it sharp while others report pixelation.

Why should you choose this product?

The UltraGear 24GS65F-B is aimed at gamers who prioritise refresh rate and response time over QHD resolution. Its compact size and adjustable stand make it particularly suitable for smaller gaming desks or competitive PC setups.

Zebronics' S27A is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor built around speed and features. It uses a Fast IPS panel with a 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT response time and Adaptive Sync. The monitor also has a 400-nit maximum brightness, 125% sRGB coverage and built-in speakers. Its stand supports height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustments, while ZGameAid adds gaming-oriented features.

Specifications Display 68.5cm Fast IPS Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate 200Hz Response time 1ms MPRT Brightness 400 nits (Max.) Colour gamut 125% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3 Reasons to Buy QHD resolution and 200Hz refresh rate offer a strong gaming combination Adjustable stand provides plenty of positioning flexibility Built-in speakers reduce the need for separate basic desktop audio Reasons to Avoid The high refresh rate is most useful when your gaming hardware can consistently deliver high frame rates

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the monitor's smooth 200Hz performance, vibrant QHD display and value for money. Build quality and the built-in speakers also receive positive feedback. Overall, the Amazon sentiment is strongly favourable, particularly around gaming performance and the feature set offered.

Why should you choose this product?

The S27A stands out for packing a 200Hz QHD Fast IPS display with a feature-rich stand and built-in speakers. It is worth considering for gamers who want high refresh rate performance without sacrificing screen resolution.

The Dell S2425HSM is less gaming-focused than some of the other options here, but its 144Hz refresh rate makes it a capable choice for casual gaming. It uses a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS panel and includes AMD FreeSync, a 1ms MPRT mode and integrated speakers. Its height, swivel, pivot and tilt adjustments also make it suitable for a desk shared between gaming and office work.

Specifications Display 23.8-inch Full HD IPS Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh rate 144Hz Response time 1ms MPRT Contrast ratio 1500:1 (typical) Adaptive sync AMD FreeSync Reasons to Buy 144Hz provides smoother motion than standard office monitors Adjustable stand works well for mixed work and gaming use Integrated speakers are useful for a cleaner desk setup Reasons to Avoid It lacks the QHD resolution and 180Hz-plus refresh rates offered by several alternatives here

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon customers are positive about the display quality and design, with particular appreciation for its contrast and adjustable stand. The built-in dual speakers also perform better than some buyers expected. Customers describe it as versatile for both office and personal use.

Why should you choose this product?

The Dell is best suited to users who need one monitor for work and casual gaming. Its 144Hz refresh rate, adjustable stand, IPS panel and integrated speakers make it a practical choice for a shared home-office setup.

The Lenovo LOQ 27-10 goes for a simpler 27-inch Full HD setup while keeping the refresh rate at 200Hz. Its IPS panel has a 0.5ms MPRT response time, HDR10 support and AMD FreeSync Premium. The monitor also supports VESA Adaptive Sync and gaming consoles including PS5 and Xbox One X. For PC gamers focused on high frame rates, it offers a straightforward alternative to QHD displays.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh rate 200Hz Response time 0.5 ms MPRT Brightness 300 cd/m² Colour gamut 99% sRGB Reasons to Buy 200Hz refresh rate works well for high-frame-rate gaming 27-inch screen provides a larger gaming canvas than compact FHD monitors Console support adds flexibility beyond PC gaming Reasons to Avoid Full HD resolution can look less sharp on a 27-inch screen than QHD alternatives

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the monitor's smooth 200Hz performance, vibrant colours and value for money. Setup is considered easy, and its lightweight build is appreciated. Some buyers do report backlight bleeding, while HDR performance receives criticism from users who expected stronger results.

Why should you choose this product?

The LOQ 27-10 is aimed at gamers who care more about high frame rates than QHD resolution. Its 200Hz panel, console support and FreeSync Premium make it a sensible option for fast-paced gaming at Full HD.

Top 3 features of the best high refresh rate gaming monitors

Gaming monitor Refresh rate Resolution Key gaming feature Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 200Hz QHD FreeSync Premium ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-4 180Hz QHD FreeSync/G-Sync Acer SA272U P1 144Hz QHD AdaptiveSync LG UltraGear 24GS65F-B 180Hz Full HD G-SYNC/FreeSync Zebronics S27A 200Hz QHD Adaptive Sync Dell S2425HSM 144Hz Full HD AMD FreeSync Lenovo LOQ 27-10 200Hz Full HD FreeSync Premium

Factors to consider when buying a high refresh rate gaming monitor

Refresh rate: A 144Hz display is already a major upgrade over 60Hz, while 180Hz and 200Hz can provide even smoother motion if your PC can deliver enough frames.

Resolution: QHD offers noticeably more detail than Full HD, especially on 27-inch screens. Full HD can still make sense for competitive gaming and lower-powered PCs.

Response time: Look for a low response-time rating, but also check whether the advertised figure refers to MPRT or GtG, as they measure different things.

Adaptive sync: AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility or VESA Adaptive Sync can help reduce screen tearing when frame rates fluctuate.

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FAQs Is 144Hz enough for gaming? Yes. A 144Hz monitor is already considerably smoother than a 60Hz display and works well for most gaming setups. Higher refresh rates are mainly useful when your hardware can consistently produce higher frame rates.

Is a 180Hz monitor better than a 144Hz monitor? A 180Hz monitor can display frames more frequently, but the difference is smaller than the jump from 60Hz to 144Hz. Your GPU's frame output and the games you play also matter.

Should I buy a Full HD or QHD gaming monitor? QHD is generally preferable for sharper visuals, particularly on 27-inch screens. Full HD can be more practical if you have a lower-powered GPU or mainly play competitive games at high frame rates.

Do I need FreeSync or G-SYNC for gaming? Adaptive sync can reduce screen tearing and stuttering when your game's frame rate does not match the monitor's refresh rate. It is particularly useful for variable frame rates.

What refresh rate should I choose for competitive gaming? A 144Hz or higher monitor is a sensible starting point. If your gaming PC can consistently produce very high frame rates, 180Hz or 200Hz displays can provide additional smoothness.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.