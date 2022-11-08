From Amber Heard to model Gigi Hadid, 5 celebrities who have quit Musk's Twitter

Elon Musk's latest acquisition of Twitter has created a flutter in the internet world. His $8 verification fee decision, massive layoff exercise which cut the workforce by 50 per cent and other decisions has left the internet divided.

The world's richest person regularly tweets from his official handle, sending tweeples into a tizzy. His buyout of the social media platform has not left many amused, especially some celebrities who have chosen to quit the platform.





Whoopi Goldberg

Television show host Whoopi Goldberg announced her decision to quit the microblogging website, a decision she made on her ABC show ‘The View'. The 66-year-old presenter said Twitter had become so ‘messy’, Variety reported. However, Goldberg said she would come back if everything settles and she feels comfortable.

Amber Heard

Among the high-profile Twitter exits includes actor Amber Heard, the ex-girlfriend of none other than Elon Musk. A Twitter user named ‘The Umbrella Guy’ shared a screenshot of Heard's Twitter profile which read ‘This account doesn’t exist'. Heard, who recently lost her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, had dated Musk for a year between 2016 and 2017 before parting ways. The couple reunited in 2018 but later split after failing to resolve their differences within months.

Gigi Hadid

Model Gigi Hadid deactivated her Twitter account after Musk took over the company. In an Instagram story which later expired, the 27-year-old model said Twitter with its new leadership has become more and more of a ‘cesspool of hate and bigotry’. She added that Twitter is not the place she wants to be a part of although she connected with many fans on the platform, CBS reported.

Toni Braxton

Singer Toni Braxton too decided to quit the microblogging site after Musk took over the reins of the company. "I'm shocked and appalled at some of the "free speech" I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC", she tweeted.

Shonda Rhimes

Screenwriter and producer Shonda Rhimes too has stopped tweeting since Musk completed the $44 billion buyout of Twitter. “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye”, she tweeted.

