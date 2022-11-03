Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Amber Heard quits Twitter after ex-boyfriend Elon Musk takes over the site as CEO

Amber Heard quits Twitter after ex-boyfriend Elon Musk takes over the site as CEO

Published on Nov 03, 2022 04:57 PM IST

Amber Heard deleted her Twitter account after her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk took charge of the site. Recently, she lost her defamation case against Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard left Twitter after Elon Musk's takes charge of the site.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

After Elon Musk acquired Twitter and took charge as CEO after finalising a $44 billion takeover, many Hollywood celebrities along with Amber Heard deleted her Twitter account. Recently, she lost lost her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. After which, she was supposed to pay $10.35 million to Johnny. (Also read: #TwitterExodus: Hollywood logs out after Elon Musk’s takeover)

Taking to Twitter, an account named, ‘That Umbrella Guy’ shared a picture of Amber's Twitter account which read, “This account doesn't exist." The screenshot was captioned, “Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter.” Reacting to this information, one person wrote, “So glad she is taking care of herself.” Second person commented, “Ex-boyfriend Elon told her to delete it.” Third person wrote, “She can't afford the monthly fee to keep her checkmark now.” Many people posted their speculations around deleting her Twitter handle. It is still not clear why she left Twitter.

Johnny and Amber met while shooting The Rum Diaries in 2010. The couple married in 2015 but separated the following year. Their divorce was finalised in 2017. Johnny has earlier lost a libel case in the UK when he sued a publication for calling him a ‘wife-beater’. The court had found the allegations substantially true.

After Amber's separation from Johnny, she started dating Elon Musk and made headlines in 2016. Both of them kept their relationship low-key. However, they separated in 2017, after a year of dating. The couple got back together in 2018 but again ended things with each other after a few months.

Johnny had sued Amber in Virginia for $50 million and said that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in an opinion piece she wrote. Amber counter-sued for $100 million, saying he smeared her name when his lawyer called her accusations merely a “prank."

Recently, many Hollywood celebrities such as Sara Bareilles, Ken Olin, Toni Braxton among have left Twitter.

