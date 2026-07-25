From frying to tadka: These kitchen chimneys handle heavy smoke with ease

Indian cooking is not for the faint hearted people. While it is packed with flavours, it's also full of smoke, grease and oil fumes. Whether you are cooking a spicy curry or deep frying snacks or grilling paneer and other veggies, the delectable aromas from the food are often accompanied by smoke and spice fumes, which is why having a chimney with high suction power becomes a necessity. Modern chimneys not only remove smoke, odours, and grease, but they also help in purifying the air, which in turn makes cooking and areas surrounding the open kitchen more comfortable.

Best chimneys for Indian kitchens. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

To find out which models truly deliver, we evaluated some of the most popular high-suction kitchen chimneys available in India and compared their suction performance, noise levels, auto-clean functionality, filterless technology and smart features. We also factored in how well they handled Indian cooking. After thoroughly evaluating all models, these are the top models that we would recommend in 2026. But before we get into the specifics, let's quickly walk you through the factors that you should consider while buying a chimney in India.

Factors to consider while buying a chimney for an Indian kitchen

Size of the chimney: Look for a 60cm chimney if you have a two-burner of three-burner stove. Alternatively, look for a 90cm chimney if you have a four-burner stove.

Suction capacity: If you cook regularly, look for a chimney with a suction capacity ranging between 1,200 to 1,500 m3 per hour for effectively removing smoke from tadkas and frying.

Motor technology: Always opt for a BLDC motors as they offer a high suction power along with high energy efficiency and lower noise.

Ducted or ductless design: Prefer ducted chimney design over ductless models as they throw the smoke and grease directly outside your home.

Filter type: Either look for baffle filters or go for a filterless design.

Best chimneys for Indian kitchens

This slant chimney comes with an elegant black tempered glass finish, which is ideal for modern Indian kitchens. It offers a 1600 m³/hr suction capacity and an energy-efficient BLDC motor, which effectively removes smoke, oil fumes, and odours. It comes with a filterless design and thermal auto-clean system that reduces maintenance, while smart features such as touch and gesture controls, heat sensor, aeration technology, and Auto On/Off make everyday cooking more convenient.

Specifications Size 60 cm Type of Motor BLDC Motor Suction Power 1600 m³/hr Filters Filterless Thermal Auto Clean Special Features Slant Glass Design, Touch & Gesture Control, Heat Sensor, Aeration Technology, Auto On/Off, LED Lamps Reasons to Buy Good suction power Low noise level Excellent design Reasons to Avoid Some buyers have reported inconsistent installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this chimney's low noise level, good suction power, and stylish appearance, while also considering it a value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this chimney for its suction power and low noise level.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This chimney features a sleek black finish with a curved profile and it is powered by a BLDC motor, which delivers a suction power of 1600 m³/hr to remove smoke, grease, and other cooking odours. It gets filterless intelligent auto-clean technology that reduces maintenance, while touch and motion sensor controls, Smart On technology, and LED lighting make operation easier. In addition to this, its low-noise performance ensures a quieter cooking experience at home.

Specifications Size 60cm Type of Motor BLDC Motor Suction Power 1600 m³/hr Filters Filterless Special Features Intelligent Auto Clean, Smart On Technology, Touch & Motion Sensor Control, Low Noise Operation (42 dB), LED Lights Reasons to Buy Good suction power Excellent design Good quality Reasons to Avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this chimney's good suction power, and stylish appearance. They also consider it easy to use and value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this chimney for its suction power and design.

This chimney comes with a black tempered glass finish, which is ideal for modern Indian kitchens. It is equipped with a high-performance BLDC motor that provides a suction capacity of 1450 m³/hr. This motor effectively removes smoke, grease, and cooking odours from heavy Indian cooking. It comes with a filterless design with an oil collector that minimises cleaning effort, while features like gesture and touch controls, auto-clean technology make everyday cooking simpler.

Specifications Size 75cm Type of Motor BLDC Motor Suction Power 1450 m³/hr Filters Filterless Special Features Auto Clean Technology, Gesture & Touch Controls, Tempered Glass Design, LED Lights, Oil Collector Reasons to Buy Good suction power Excellent design Effective gesture controls Reasons to Avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this chimney for its strong suction, premium design, and ease of maintenance. Many buyers say it efficiently clears smoke generated during frying and grilling.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this chimney for its suction power and design.

This chimney comes with a sleek black tempered glass finish and it is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor, which delivers a suction power of up to 1500 m³/hr. This suction power makes it ideal for everyday Indian cooking. It gets filterless auto-clean technology with an oil collector that reduces maintenance. It offers nine speed levels that can be controlled using both touch and gesture-based controls. Additional features include mood lighting and charcoal filters.

Specifications Size 60cm Type of Motor BLDC Motor Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Filters Filterless with Oil Collector Special Features Auto Clean Technology, Gesture & Touch Control, BLDC Motor, Mood Lighting, Oil Collector, LED Lamps Reasons to Buy Good suction power Good build Reasons to Avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this chimney for its strong suction performance and elegant design. They also appreciate it for its overall product quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this chimney for its suction power and design.

This chimney comes with a black tempered glass finish and inclined design. It is powered by an advanced BLDC motor, which delivers a suction power of 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, efficiently removing smoke, grease, and odours from heavy Indian cooking. It comes with a filterless auto-clean technology that minimises maintenance. It gets nine levels of speed controls that can be controlled using touch and motion-based sensors. Additional features include motion sensing and touch controls.

Specifications Size 60cm Type of Motor BLDC Motor Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Filters Filterless Special Features Motion Sensor Control, Touch Control, Filterless Auto Clean, BLDC Energy-Efficient Motor, Inclined Tempered Glass Design, LED Lamps Reasons to Buy Good suction power Good build Elegant design Reasons to Avoid High noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this chimney for its good suction power and professional installation. They appreciate its elegant appearance and consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this chimney for its suction power and design.

Top 3 features of the best chimneys for Indian kitchens

NAME SIZE SUCTION POWER TYPE OF MOTOR Glen Hood KOPPA HSR 60 Kitchen Chimney 60cm 1600 m3/hour BLDC Crompton QuietPro Plus 60cm 1600 m3/hour BLDC KAFF ASHPRO SUPER 75cm 1450 m3/hour BLDC Faber Atom 60cm 1500 m3/hour BLDC Elica 60cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 60cm 1500 m3/hour BLDC

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of chimney models with both DC and BLDC motors. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of chimney models with a BLDC motor and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their motor, suction technology, filters and more and the impact these features have on their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying best chimneys for Indian kitchens Is a filterless chimney better than a filter chimney? Yes, for most Indian homes. Filterless chimneys use centrifugal force to separate grease from smoke, eliminating the need to clean mesh or baffle filters regularly. They also maintain consistent suction and require less maintenance.

What is an auto-clean chimney? An auto-clean chimney uses a heating element to melt accumulated grease, which is collected in an oil tray.

What is the difference between a BLDC motor and a conventional motor? A BLDC (Brushless DC) motor is more energy-efficient, quieter, and durable than a traditional motor. It also offers better suction while consuming less electricity, making it ideal for frequent cooking.

Are motion sensor kitchen chimneys worth buying? Yes. Motion sensor chimneys let you turn the chimney on, off, or adjust suction with a simple hand gesture. They're especially useful when your hands are wet or oily while cooking.

Do kitchen chimneys reduce heat in the kitchen? Kitchen chimneys primarily remove smoke, steam, grease, and odours. While they improve ventilation, they do not significantly cool the kitchen. Proper ventilation or an exhaust fan may still be needed.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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