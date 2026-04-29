From heatwave to comfort: 1.5-ton ACs that deliver steady cooling at home

Temperatures across north India remain above 40 degrees, and demand for home cooling is rising. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are expected to continue across parts of the northwest and central regions in the coming days, keeping demand for air conditioners high. For most urban homes, a 1.5-ton split AC remains a practical choice, offering a balance between cooling output and energy use for mid-sized rooms.

If you’re also struggling with scorching summer heat, here are some of the top 1.5-ton ACs to consider now. (Pixabay)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

These units balance cooling output and electricity use, especially when paired with inverter technology and higher energy ratings. Brands are also focusing on features such as convertible cooling, air filtration, and app-based controls to match changing usage needs.

What Makes 1.5-ton Split ACs Relevant

A 1.5-ton AC is suited for rooms that fall in the mid-size range, such as standard bedrooms and small living spaces. Inverter compressors adjust power based on room temperature, which helps maintain steady cooling. Many ACs now include PM2.5 filters that trap dust and fine particles. Other additions include stabiliser-free operation for areas with voltage fluctuations, copper condenser coils for heat exchange, and auto-clean functions to maintain internal components.

Smart connectivity is another shift. Several models now support mobile apps or voice assistants, allowing users to control temperature settings remotely. If you're struggling in the heat of summer and want the best way to cool down, we've compiled a list of the top 1.5-ton air conditioners from reputable brands, after thoroughly reviewing user feedback and expert analyses. Let’s have a look at these top seven 1.5-ton ACs to consider this summer.

LG’s 1.5-ton split AC runs on a dual inverter compressor that adjusts speed based on heat load. It supports six convertible cooling modes, allowing users to change capacity depending on room conditions. The unit includes a high-capacity cooling mode designed for peak summer use. It also supports smart diagnosis through a mobile device, helping users identify issues without service visits. The use of copper components supports long-term operation.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton BEE Star Ratings 5 Star Condenser Copper Special Features Convertible modes, Anti-Virus Protection Cooling Coverage Up to 160 sq ft Refrigerant R32 Reasons to Buy Flexible cooling modes Strong virus protection Energy efficient Reliable cooling Reasons to Avoid Higher upfront cost Installation delays possible

What Buyers Say on Amazon

Buyers love the quick cooling and quiet operation. Many praise the easy mode changes for saving power. Some mention good air quality from the filter.

Why Choose This

Pick this for rooms needing adjustable cooling and clean air. Great for families wanting efficiency without high bills.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star WiFi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC comes with a variable-speed inverter compressor and WiFi connectivity. It offers a cooling capacity designed for mid-sized rooms and includes dual filtration with PM2.5 filters. A refrigerant leakage detector is built in for system monitoring. The AC also features an energy display, multiple fan speeds, and stabiliser-free operation, which makes it suitable for areas with voltage variation.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton BEE Star Ratings 5 Star Condenser Copper Special Features Flexicool Inverter, Convertible Cooling Coverage Up to 150 sq ft Refrigerant R32 Reasons to Buy Smart power adjustment Fast room cooling Durable build Low noise levels Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing Remote could be better

What Buyers Say on Amazon

Users highlight even cooling across the room. Power savings impress many. A few note that the sturdy design lasts well.

Why Choose This

Ideal for hot climates needing flexible power use. Suit homes prioritise quiet, consistent comfort.

Daikin’s 1.5-ton AC uses an inverter swing compressor that adjusts performance based on room temperature. It includes a PM2.5 filter for indoor air and supports 3D airflow for even cooling. The power chill function delivers faster cooling when required. The unit also includes a self-cleaning function for the indoor coil and a display-based self-diagnosis system.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton BEE Star Ratings 5 Star Condenser Copper Special Features Inverter, Coanda Airflow Cooling Coverage Up to 160 sq ft Refrigerant R32 Reasons to Buy Superior airflow tech Energy saver Dew clean feature Quiet performance Reasons to Avoid Expensive service Limited stock sometimes

What Buyers Say on Amazon

People rave about uniform cooling without hot spots. Low power use gets a thumbs up. Filters keep the air fresh.

Why Choose This

Best for even cooling in larger spaces. Choose if quality and low running costs matter most.

Voltas offers this model with an inverter compressor and adjustable cooling modes. Users can switch between different capacity levels based on need. It includes a dust filter for indoor air and a humidity control mode for monsoon conditions. The AC also supports multiple fan speeds, along with turbo and sleep modes for different use cases.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton BEE Star Ratings Condenser 3 Star Special Features Inverter, Adjustable, Anti-dust Cooling Coverage Up to 140 sq ft Refrigerant R32 Reasons to Buy Affordable inverter Easy mode tweaks Dust protection Quick install Reasons to Avoid Lower efficiency rating Noise at high speed

What Buyers Say on Amazon

Buyers appreciate value for money and fast cooling. An anti-dust filter helps with allergies. Reliable for daily use.

Why Choose This

Good budget pick for basic cooling needs. Fits small homes watching spend.

Panasonic’s 1.5-ton AC includes an 8-in-1 convertible mode that allows users to adjust cooling output. It supports control through the Miraie app, enabling remote access to settings. The unit includes auto-cleaning of outdoor coils and operates without a stabiliser. Multi-directional airflow ensures cooling reaches all parts of the room. It is designed to operate under high outdoor temperatures.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton BEE Star Ratings 5 Star Condenser Copper Special Features Convertible, DustBuster Filter Cooling Coverage Up to 160 sq ft Refrigerant R32 Reasons to Buy Excellent dust filter Power saving modes Strong cooling Easy maintenance Reasons to Avoid Higher price tag App connectivity issues

What Buyers Say on Amazon

Users note cleaner air and good battery life. Cooling speed stands out. Filters reduce cleaning needs.

Why Choose This

Perfect for dusty areas wanting pure air. Energy smart for long-term savings.

Lloyd 1.5 ton 3 Star Wi-Fi inverter split AC comes with a 6-in-1 convertible cooling system and supports WiFi-based control. It is compatible with voice assistants and includes a PM2.5 filter for indoor air quality. The AC offers a long air throw to cover larger areas within a room. It also includes turbo and sleep modes, along with stabiliser-free operation.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 To BEE Star Ratings 3 Star 2025 Condenser Copper Special Features 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Coverage Up to 160 sq ft Refrigerant R-32 Reasons to Buy Flexible 5-mode cooling PM 2.5 and anti-viral filter Low noise operation Golden fin evaporator Reasons to Avoid 3-star is less efficient for heavy use Basic smart features

What Buyers Say on Amazon

Users praise fast cooling and clean air from filters. Quiet runs suit bedrooms. Good value noted often.

Why Choose This

Select for budget rooms up to 160 sq ft needing clean, adjustable cooling.

Hitachi’s 1.5-ton AC includes an expandable cooling function that increases output when required. It uses an inverter compressor and copper coil system for heat exchange. The unit features auto-clean technology to reduce dust build-up and supports four-way air swing for even distribution. It also includes a design aimed at reducing operating noise.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton BEE Star Ratings 3 Star 2025 Condenser Copper Inverter Yes Cooling Coverage 5 kW, 111-150 sq ft Refrigerant R32 Reasons to Buy Xpandable+ tech for extra power FrostWash self-clean Long air throw Penta sensors Reasons to Avoid Slightly higher power use No temp display on the unit

What Buyers Say on Amazon

Buyers like powerful cooling and clean tech. Quiet and wide air spread impressively. Reliable in heat.

Why Choose This

Go for medium rooms needing boost modes and easy cleaning.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a 1.5 Ton AC

1. Room size and usage

Start with the size of the room where the AC will be installed. A 1.5-ton unit suits most mid-sized bedrooms and living areas. If the room gets direct sunlight or has more occupants, cooling demand increases. In such cases, usage patterns matter as much as room size.

2. Energy rating and power consumption

Check the star rating before buying. A 5-star AC consumes less electricity compared to lower-rated models over time. If the AC will run for long hours during summer, a higher rating can help manage monthly bills.

3. Inverter and convertible features

Most new ACs come with inverter compressors that adjust power based on cooling needs. Convertible modes allow users to change capacity depending on occupancy or weather. This helps avoid running the AC at full load all the time.

4. Air filtration and maintenance

Look for models with filters such as PM2.5 or dust filters. These help improve indoor air quality. Features like auto-clean or self-diagnosis can reduce maintenance effort and help identify issues early.

5. Installation, voltage support and smart controls

Check if the AC supports stabiliser-free operation, especially in areas with voltage fluctuation. Also consider installation space and service access. If needed, choose models with WiFi or app control for remote operation and monitoring.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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