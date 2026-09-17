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From meetings to music, I wore 5 headphones all day. These small details made the biggest difference

I tested five over-ear headphones during a busy workday, focusing on comfort, noise cancellation, calls, battery life and the small details specs miss.

Updated on: Sep 17, 2026, 21:27:59 IST
By Shubh Bhushan
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A pair of headphones can look impressive on paper, but wearing them through a full workday shows what actually matters. I wanted to see how comfortable they remained after several hours, how well their noise cancellation handled office distractions, and whether they made calls, music and switching between devices genuinely easier. I spent a full workday with five over-ear headphones from Soundcore, CMF by Nothing, JBL, Sennheiser and Sony, using them for meetings, music, background noise and regular desk work. I paid attention to the small things that are easy to overlook when comparing specifications, from pressure around my ears to battery life and microphone performance. Some features surprised me, while others mattered far less than I expected during a busy workday:

Look beyond specifications and choose headphones based on comfort, sound, ANC, battery life and connectivity. (Sony)
Look beyond specifications and choose headphones based on comfort, sound, ANC, battery life and connectivity. (Sony)

The Sony ULT WEAR is for listeners who want strong bass without compromising the practical features needed for everyday use. Its adaptive noise cancellation, 30-hour battery life, and multipoint Bluetooth make it suitable for long workdays, while the 40mm drivers and ULT button emphasise low-end sound.

Specifications

Battery
30 hours (ANC on)
ANC
Adaptive
Drivers
40mm
Bluetooth
5.2
Weight
255g

Reasons to Buy

Powerful bass with ULT sound modes

Adaptive noise cancellation

Long battery life with quick charging

Reasons to Avoid

Bulkier than some over-ear headphones

App customisation can add another layer to setup

Bass-heavy tuning may not suit every type of music

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Sony ULT WEAR for its powerful bass, comfortable fit, long battery life and effective noise cancellation. The Sony Sound Connect app and its customisation options also receive positive feedback. However, some reviews note that the headphones can feel bulky and that the bass-heavy tuning may not suit listeners who prefer a more balanced sound.

Why should you consider buying these headphones?

The Sony ULT WEAR makes sense if you want headphones that can handle both work and leisure without frequent charging. Its noise cancellation helps reduce background distractions, while multipoint Bluetooth lets you switch between two connected devices. The ULT button also gives bass-focused listeners a quick way to adjust the sound.

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The JBL Live 770NC focuses on the practical details that matter during a long workday. Its True Adaptive Noise Cancelling helps reduce background distractions, while the 50-hour ANC battery life reduces the need to charge often. Multipoint connectivity, customisable sound and comfortable over-ear construction also make it suitable for switching between work and entertainment.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 50 hours (ANC on)
ANC
True Adaptive Noise Cancelling
Drivers
40mm
Bluetooth
5.3
Weight
256g

Reasons to Buy

Outstanding battery life with up to 50 hours with ANC on

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

Customisable sound through the JBL Headphones app

Reasons to Avoid

Plastic build may not feel particularly premium

Bass-heavy tuning may not suit every listener

App can experience occasional glitches during setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the JBL Live 770NC for its long battery life and effective noise cancellation. The customisation options through the JBL app also receive positive feedback. Some buyers, however, mention occasional app glitches during the initial setup.

Why should you consider buying these headphones?

The JBL Live 770NC is worth considering if long battery life and noise cancellation are high on your list. It offers up to 50 hours of playback with ANC enabled, plus multipoint connectivity to connect two Bluetooth devices at once. The JBL app also lets you personalise the sound to your preference.

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition puts sound quality and long listening comfort at the centre of the experience. Its hybrid ANC helps with everyday distractions, while 50-hour battery life supports extended workdays. Multipoint Bluetooth also makes switching between devices easier, and the included BTD 600 adds high-quality wireless audio.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 50 hours
ANC
Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation
Drivers
37mm
Bluetooth
5.2 with Multipoint
Weight
222g

Reasons to Buy

Detailed, balanced sound signature

Up to 50 hours of battery life

Multipoint Bluetooth for switching between two devices

Reasons to Avoid

Limited colour options

No spatial audio support

ANC is not as strong as some premium alternatives

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyers praise the ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition for its sound quality, comfortable fit and long battery life. Reviews also highlight easy Bluetooth pairing and the useful BTD 600 dongle. However, some feedback mentions limitations with ANC and occasional connectivity or setup issues.

Why should you consider buying these headphones?

The ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition is worth considering if you prioritise sound quality and comfort during long listening sessions. Its 50-hour battery life reduces the need for frequent charging, while multipoint Bluetooth makes switching between a phone and computer easier. The included BTD 600 dongle also supports higher-quality wireless audio.

The Soundcore Q20i is built around the features that matter during long stretches of everyday listening. Its hybrid ANC helps reduce background noise, while the 40-hour ANC battery life limits charging interruptions. The soft ear cushions, dual-device connectivity and app-based EQ also make it suited to work, travel and casual listening.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 40 hours (ANC on)
ANC
Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation
Drivers
40mm
Bluetooth
5.0
Weight
260g

Reasons to Buy

Long battery life with up to 40 hours with ANC on

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation

Customisable sound through the Soundcore app

Reasons to Avoid

Plastic-heavy construction

ANC is less effective against voices and unpredictable sounds

Sound can benefit from EQ adjustments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Q20i for its sound quality, comfortable ear cushions and long battery life. Reviews also highlight the useful app-based EQ and dual-device connectivity. However, some buyers find the ANC less effective against voices and other unpredictable sounds, while a few long-term reviews report battery-related issues.

Why should you consider buying these headphones?

The Soundcore Q20i is worth considering if you want long battery life, noise cancellation and sound customisation without moving into a higher price bracket. Its 40-hour ANC playback, multipoint Bluetooth and adjustable EQ make it well suited to extended work sessions, travel and everyday listening.

The CMF Headphone Pro combines long battery life, noise cancellation, and customisable sound in a relatively lightweight over-ear design. Its hybrid adaptive ANC helps block background distractions, while LDAC and Hi-Res support deliver higher-quality audio. Dual-device connectivity, physical controls and comfortable ear cushions also make it well suited to long work sessions.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 50 hours (ANC on)
ANC
Hybrid Adaptive ANC, up to 40dB
Drivers
40mm
Bluetooth
5.4
Weight
283g

Reasons to Buy

Up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC enabled

Hybrid Adaptive ANC with up to 40dB noise cancellation

LDAC and Hi-Res audio support with customisable sound

Reasons to Avoid

Plastic construction may not feel particularly premium

Bass-heavy tuning may not suit every listener

ANC performance can vary with the type of surrounding noise

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the CMF Headphone Pro for its battery life, ANC, sound quality and comfortable fit. Feedback also highlights the physical controls and smooth connectivity. Some users, however, find the headphones less loud than expected, while others say the sound and bass improve when you personalise the audio profile.

Why should you consider buying these headphones?

The CMF Headphone Pro is worth considering if you want a feature-rich pair of headphones for work, travel and everyday listening. Its 50-hour ANC battery life, dual-device connectivity and 40dB hybrid adaptive ANC cover the practical side, while LDAC, Hi-Res audio and the Nothing X app give you more control over the sound.

Q1. What should you look for in over-ear headphones for long workdays?

Look beyond ANC and battery life. Weight, ear-cup comfort, clamping pressure and microphone performance can matter more when you wear headphones for several hours. Multipoint connectivity is also useful if you regularly switch between a laptop and phone during work.

Q2. What features matter most in over-ear headphones for music, travel and everyday use?

Focus on the combination of sound quality, ANC performance and battery life rather than any single specification. Strong ANC can help block steady background noise during travel, while custom EQ and higher-quality Bluetooth codecs matter more if music is your main use.

How Do These Headphones Stack Up?

Product

ANC

Bluetooth

Drivers

Sony ULT WEAR WH-ULT900NAdaptive Noise CancellationBluetooth 5.240mm
JBL Live 770NCTrue Adaptive Noise CancellingBluetooth 5.340mm
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special EditionHybrid ANCBluetooth 5.237mm
soundcore Q20iHybrid Active Noise CancellationBluetooth 5.040mm
CMF Headphone ProHybrid Adaptive ANC, up to 40dBBluetooth 5.440mm

Also Read:

Best-selling headphones from trusted brands that people keep choosing again

I wanted earbuds that could keep up with work and workouts, but some handled the job better than others

I skipped the spec sheets and read buyer reviews to find 5 earbuds users rate highly

  • Does battery life matter more than noise cancellation when choosing over-ear headphones?

    Battery life matters if you regularly spend long hours away from a charger, while ANC matters more in offices, commutes, and other noisy environments. The right balance depends on how and where you use the headphones.

  • Do you need multipoint connectivity in over-ear headphones?

    Multipoint is useful if you frequently move between a smartphone and a computer. It lets compatible headphones stay connected to two devices, reducing the need to disconnect and re-pair them when switching between work and personal use.

  • Are high-resolution audio codecs important when choosing wireless headphones?

    Codecs such as LDAC can matter if you use compatible devices and want higher-quality Bluetooth audio. However, comfort, sound tuning and noise cancellation can have a more noticeable impact on everyday listening.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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