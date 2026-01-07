Best-selling headphones from trusted brands that people keep choosing again
Published on: Jan 07, 2026 08:00 am IST
From daily work calls to immersive music sessions, these best-selling headphones from reliable brands balance comfort, sound quality and long-term usability without overcomplicating the buying decision.
Our Pick
Best overall
Best sound quality
Compact design
Value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overallAudio-Technica Ath-M50X Wired Over Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Best sound qualitySony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details
|
₹14,949
|
|
|
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect & Personi-Fi 2.0, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Black View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Compact designMarshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Value for moneySennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over Ear Headphones,German Design,Adaptive ANC,50H Battery,Sound Personalization,Touch Control,Multipoint Connectivity,Clear Calls,10Min Charge = 5H,2Y Warranty,White View Details
|
₹15,989
|
|
|
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition-Over Ear Headphones with Hybrid ANC,50 Hr Battery & Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth 5,990 Streaming & Crystal Clear Calls,Designed in Germany - Copper View Details
|
₹13,989
|
|
|
soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3 View Details
|
₹6,599
|
|
|
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone, 40 Hour Battery, Personal Sound, Extra Bass Tech, Bonus USB-C Cable – Chill Gray View Details
|
₹13,423
|
|
|
Pioneer DJ HDJ-X5-K Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Noise Master Buds Max, Sound by Bose Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Segment Leading Adaptive ANC, Dynamic EQ, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio,Upto 60H Playtime, App Support (Titanium) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
