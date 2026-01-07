Search
Wed, Jan 07, 2026
New Delhi oC

Best-selling headphones from trusted brands that people keep choosing again

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Jan 07, 2026 08:00 am IST

From daily work calls to immersive music sessions, these best-selling headphones from reliable brands balance comfort, sound quality and long-term usability without overcomplicating the buying decision.

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

Audio-Technica Ath-M50X Wired Over Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Best sound quality

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,949

JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect & Personi-Fi 2.0, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Compact design

Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Value for money

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over Ear Headphones,German Design,Adaptive ANC,50H Battery,Sound Personalization,Touch Control,Multipoint Connectivity,Clear Calls,10Min Charge = 5H,2Y Warranty,White View Details checkDetails

₹15,989

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition-Over Ear Headphones with Hybrid ANC,50 Hr Battery & Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth 5,990 Streaming & Crystal Clear Calls,Designed in Germany - Copper View Details checkDetails

₹13,989

soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3 View Details checkDetails

₹6,599

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone, 40 Hour Battery, Personal Sound, Extra Bass Tech, Bonus USB-C Cable – Chill Gray View Details checkDetails

₹13,423

Pioneer DJ HDJ-X5-K Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

Noise Master Buds Max, Sound by Bose Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Segment Leading Adaptive ANC, Dynamic EQ, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio,Upto 60H Playtime, App Support (Titanium) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Headphones are no longer an occasional accessory; they are part of everyday life. From long office hours and online meetings to travel, workouts and late-night music sessions, the right pair needs to handle more than just good sound. This is where best-selling models stand out. Their popularity often reflects consistent performance, comfort and reliability rather than flashy features alone.

Popular headphones from well-known brands that continue to earn buyer trust.

Well-known brands invest heavily in tuning, build quality and user feedback, which shows in products that age well with daily use. This list highlights headphones from top-selling brands that have proven their value over time, making them safer and smarter picks for most listeners.

These studio headphones offer over 40 hours of continuous playback on a single charge when used wirelessly with adapters, ensuring reliable performance during extended mixing sessions. The efficient battery management supports long-term usage without frequent recharges.

Renowned for their accurate sound reproduction, closed-back design, and professional-grade build, ATH-M50x deliver precise bass, clear mids, and detailed highs. Foldable structure enhances portability for studio engineers and audiophiles, with detachable cables for versatile wired connections during critical listening tests.

Specifications

Driver
45mm
Frequency
15Hz-28kHz
Design
Closed-back, Over-ear
Connectivity
Wired (3.5mm, detachable)
Weight
285g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Exceptional sound accuracy for mixing.

affiliate-tick

Durable build and foldable design.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No active noise cancellation.

affiliate-cross

Wired primary use (wireless limited).

Why choose this product?

Choose it for professional-grade sound precision and reliability perfect for studio monitoring and critical audio work.

Featuring up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, these headphones recharge fully in just 3 hours, ideal for all-day listening. Quick charge provides 3 hours from 10 minutes.

Sony's ULT Wear combines powerful bass boost via ULT buttons, adaptive noise cancellation, and wear detection sensors for seamless pausing. Over-ear design with plush cushions ensures comfort, while multipoint Bluetooth supports multiple devices for travel and daily commutes.

Specifications

Battery
30 hrs (ANC on)
ANC
Adaptive
Drivers
40mm
Bluetooth
5.2
Weight
255g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Immersive bass and strong ANC.

affiliate-tick

Long battery with quick charge.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulkier than earbuds.

affiliate-cross

App customization limited.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the powerful bass, comfort, and battery life. Some note ANC effectiveness varies in noisy environments.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for bass-heavy listening with adaptive noise cancellation and all-day comfort during commutes or workouts.

These headphones provide up to 65 hours of playback with ANC off and 50 hours with ANC on, with rapid charging for 4 hours from 5 minutes. Smart ambient aware mode extends usability.

JBL's True Adaptive ANC uses 6 microphones for real-time noise adjustment, paired with 40mm drivers for JBL Signature Sound. Personi-fi app customises EQ, while multipoint Bluetooth and voice assistant integration suit office calls and travel. Lightweight design prevents fatigue.

Specifications

Battery
50 hrs (ANC on)
ANC
True Adaptive
Drivers
40mm
Bluetooth
5.3
Weight
256g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Outstanding battery life.

affiliate-tick

Customizable sound via app.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

The build feels slightly plastic.

affiliate-cross

Bass-heavy default tuning.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise battery endurance and ANC quality. Some mention app glitches during initial setup.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for unmatched battery life, adaptive noise blocking, and personalised audio for long sessions.

Up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge make these on-ear headphones perfect for multi-week use without recharging. USB-C quick charge adds 15 hours from 15 minutes.

Marshall's iconic retro design features 40mm drivers for balanced sound with vintage controls. Multi-directional folding enhances portability, Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connections, and the Share function allows audio pairing—ideal for festivals, travel, and casual listening.

Specifications

Battery
100+ hours
Drivers
40mm
Bluetooth
5.3
Design
On-ear, Foldable
Weight
165g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Incredible battery duration.

affiliate-tick

Stylish, lightweight retro look.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

On-ear design is less isolating.

affiliate-cross

No ANC for noisy areas.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for marathon battery life and classic Marshall style suited for casual, all-day wear.

These over-ear headphones deliver up to 50 hours of ANC-enabled playback, with a 5-minute quick charge yielding 7 hours. Adaptive hybrid ANC adjusts dynamically to environments.

Sennheiser's 37mm drivers produce audiophile-grade sound with deep bass and clear treble. Touch controls, aptX Adaptive codec, and customizable EQ via app enhance versatility for music lovers and professionals during flights or office work.

Specifications

Battery
50 hrs (ANC on)
ANC
Adaptive Hybrid
Drivers
37mm
Bluetooth
5.2 (aptX)
Weight
222g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Premium sound quality.

affiliate-tick

Comfortable for extended wear.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Price premium over basics.

affiliate-cross

App occasionally lags.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight superior audio clarity and ANC. Some wish for a wireless charging case.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for audiophile precision, strong noise cancellation, and balanced comfort for daily premium use.

Enjoy 50 hours of battery life with ANC active, plus USB-C fast charging for quick top-ups during travel. Smart pause sensors detect when headphones are removed. Special Edition boasts Sennheiser's signature sound profile through 37mm transducers, offering rich mids and controlled bass. Over-ear cushions provide isolation, Bluetooth 5.2 multipoint connects two devices, perfect for commuting musicians and podcast enthusiasts seeking detailed audio reproduction.

Specifications

Battery
50 hrs
ANC
Hybrid Active
Drivers
37mm
Bluetooth
5.2 Multipoint
Weight
222g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Detailed, balanced sound signature.

affiliate-tick

Multipoint device switching.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited colour options.

affiliate-cross

No spatial audio support.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for Sennheiser's renowned sound detail and reliable ANC in a special edition design.

These ANC headphones offer 40 hours with ANC on and 55 hours off, with wireless charging support for convenience. Fast charge delivers 4 hours from 5 minutes. Anker's Space One features adaptive ANC reducing 98% low-frequency noise, 40mm drivers for Hi-Res Audio, and LDAC codec. App-based EQ customisation and transparency mode suit commuters, students, and gamers needing immersive yet aware listening.

Specifications

Battery
40 hrs (ANC on)
ANC
Adaptive
Drivers
40mm
Bluetooth
5.3 (LDAC)
Weight
263g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable high-quality ANC.

affiliate-tick

Extensive app customisation.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Build less premium.

affiliate-cross

Bass slightly emphasised.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love value-packed ANC and battery. Some note minor fit issues for smaller heads.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for budget-friendly adaptive noise blocking and Hi-Res sound with smart features.

Up to 40 hours of battery life powers the haptic bass sliders for customizable vibrations. Rapid charge adds 10 hours from 10 minutes of USB-C input. Crusher Evo's 40mm drivers and Sensory Bass deliver intense, adjustable rumble. Personal Sound app tailors audio profiles, Bluetooth 5.0 supports multipoint, ideal for gamers, bass enthusiasts, and party-goers craving physical sound immersion.

Specifications

Battery
40 hrs
Drivers
40mm
Feature
Haptic Bass Slider
Bluetooth
5.0
Weight
309g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Unique haptic bass experience.

affiliate-tick

Customizable via app.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Heavy for long wear.

affiliate-cross

ANC absent.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for revolutionary bass vibration and personalisation for intense audio adventures.

Designed primarily for wired use in DJ booths, these offer extended sessions without battery concerns via a 1.2m coiled cable. Optional wireless adapters extend functionality.

Pioneer DJ's HDJ-X5 features 40mm drivers for flat response and high isolation, perfect for club monitoring. Durable aluminium yoke and swivel earcups ensure reliability during long sets for professional DJs and producers.

Specifications

Drivers
40mm
Frequency
5Hz-30kHz
Design
Over-ear DJ
Cable
Coiled 1.2m
Weight
292g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Superior sound isolation.

affiliate-tick

Built for professional durability.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Wired-only standard.

affiliate-cross

Less portable than wireless.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for precise DJ monitoring with robust construction and accurate frequency response.

These true wireless earbuds offer a total of 50 hours of playback via the case, with 8 hours of playback per charge. Fast charging yields 120 minutes from 10 minutes. IPX5 water resistance.

Master Buds Max boast 13mm drivers for bass-rich Quad Mic ENC calls, low-latency gaming mode, and touch controls. The compact case and ergonomic fit are ideal for workouts, calls, and gaming on the go.

Specifications

Battery
50 hrs total
Drivers
13mm
Design
True Wireless Earbuds
Bluetooth
5.3
IP Rating
IPX5

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long total battery life.

affiliate-tick

Affordable gaming low latency.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Fit varies by ear shape.

affiliate-cross

Over-ear alternative preferred for isolation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate battery endurance and bass. Some report connectivity drops in crowded areas.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for extended wireless freedom, strong bass, and gaming-ready performance at a budget price.

Factors to consider before choosing headphones

  • Sound signature: Look for balanced audio that suits both music and spoken content rather than exaggerated bass.
  • Comfort for long use: Padding, clamp pressure and weight matter if you wear headphones for hours.
  • Battery life: Longer playback reduces charging frequency and improves everyday convenience.
  • Connectivity options: Stable Bluetooth, multipoint support or wired modes add flexibility.
  • Brand support: Established brands usually offer better service networks and firmware updates.

Do best-selling headphones always mean better quality?

Not always, but consistent high sales usually indicate reliable performance, comfort and user satisfaction over time, especially when backed by strong brand reputation and service support.

Are premium brands worth paying extra for?

Premium brands often justify the cost through better tuning, durability, software support and long-term comfort, which can make a noticeable difference during extended daily use.

Should you choose wireless over wired headphones?

Wireless headphones suit modern lifestyles with mobility and convenience, while wired models still appeal to users prioritising pure audio fidelity and zero latency.

Top 3 features of best overall headphones

HeadphonesBattery LifeDriversANC
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xWired (40+ hrs adapter)45mmNo
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N30 hrs (ANC on)40mmAdaptive
JBL Live 770NC50 hrs (ANC on)40mmTrue Adaptive
Marshall Major IV100 hrs40mmNo
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus50 hrs (ANC on)37mmHybrid
Sennheiser ACCENTUM SE50 hrs37mmHybrid
Soundcore Space One40 hrs (ANC on)40mmAdaptive
Skullcandy Crusher Evo40 hrs40mmNo
Pioneer DJ HDJ-X5-KWired40mmNo
Noise Master Buds Max50 hrs total13mmENC

  • Why are headphones from top brands more reliable?

    Established brands refine their products using long-term user feedback, better quality control and dependable after-sales service.

  • Are best-selling headphones suitable for work calls?

    Most popular models include clear microphones and noise reduction features, making them suitable for professional use.

  • Do popular headphones last longer?

    They usually do, thanks to better materials, battery optimisation and consistent software updates.

  • Is noise cancellation essential for everyday use?

    It is especially helpful in noisy homes, offices or travel environments, but not mandatory for casual listening.

  • Can one headphone handle music, calls and travel?

    Yes, many best-selling models are designed as all-rounders that balance audio quality, comfort and practicality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

