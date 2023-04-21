From Spider-Man to Assassin's Creed, best parkour games on PC 2023

As the gaming world continues to expand its horizon, the methods of exploring them are getting more diverse. Gamers now prefer a world where they could just walk straight to their quest point without navigating around buildings and walls. Meanwhile, developers are continuously revamping character navigation and movement.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Times (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

Here are the best parkour games available on PC:

1. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is widely regarded as the game that popularized parkour in the video game universe. Released way back in 2003, this classic 3D platform exposed players to the concept of using acrobatic manoeuvres like wall-running, vaulting, swinging, and more to navigate the game’s levels. Its enduring popularity over the last two decades had led Ubisoft to announce an upcoming remake for PC.

For those seeking a dose of nostalgia or a chance to explore the origins of one of the modern gaming’s most beloved mechanics, Prince of Persia is the game for you. The game can be purchased on Steam, but it may be worth waiting for the remake, which will feature the original game along with updated graphics and gameplay.

2. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

The Uncharted series is a wildly successful and popular third-person game franchise, centered around the exploits of the witty and daring thief, Nathan Drake. He travels the globe in search of priceless artefacts. Throughout the series, the gameplay has evolved to create a more realistic and fluid movement experience for Drake.

In 2016, the fourth instalment, A Thief's End, was released by developer Naughty Dog. This game was a massive success when it launched. It featured enhanced freedom of movement. While not fully open-world, it allowed players to explore a larger and more diverse world with fluid gameplay mechanics to facilitate this exploration. The Uncharted series' PC port is available on Steam.

3. Assassin's Creed

When discussing parkour in video games, it's impossible to overlook Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Franchise. From Ancient Egypt to Medieval London this franchise features a vast array of time periods and locations, with each installment AC introduces new characters, weapons, and gameplay mechanics while maintaining the core element of parkour, exploring historical landmarks, and interfering with the plans of villainous character (Templers) to seize power.

Whether gathering information or engaging in stealthy assassinations from above, players must creatively navigate the game's architecture.

Check out AC's latest installment Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It is available on Steam and Epic Games.

4. Spider-Man

Spider-man is the quintessential hero of the Marvel universe, much like how Batman and Superman are to DC. Since his debut in 1962, the web-slinger has become a pop culture icon and spread his charm across various forms of media, including video games.

Numerous Spider-Man games have been released over the years, as developers strive to capture the sensation of embodying the iconic hero. Insomniac Games' 2019 Spider-Man game achieved this feat to a remarkable degree. With a wide range of movement options, including swinging, launching, wall-running, and diving, players have unlimited freedom and control. Spider-Man's latest title is set in New York City which serves as the perfect playground for the red and blue masked hero's parkour abilities.

Marvel's Spider-Man's PC port is available on Steam.

5. Mirror's Edge

When it comes to parkour games, Mirro's Edge is a name that promptly comes to mind. This first-person game seamlessly integrates freerunning mechanics with a compelling storyline battling against a corrupt power in a pristine cityscape. Despite being released in 2009, the game's clean art scraping and fluid parkour mechanics make it appear as if it hasn't aged a day.

The plot of Mirror's Edge is straightforward where a tyrannical regime is controlling a utopian city and runners are leading the way in resistance. The game's protagonist, Faith has a sister to rescue and a constant target on her back, and she must navigate the city through an array of stunning parkour stunts to unveil the truth.

Gamers can experience Mirro's Edge through Origin Store or Steam.