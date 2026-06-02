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From video calls to spreadsheets: Laptops that make working from home easier

A good work-from-home laptop should handle video calls and multitasking smoothly while offering reliable battery life and a comfortable typing experience.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Our PickBest overallLong battery lifeBudget friendlyFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Working from home often means juggling video meetings, spreadsheets, documents, emails and dozens of browser tabs throughout the day. A laptop that struggles with multitasking can quickly affect productivity, turning simple tasks into frustrating experiences and slowing down your workflow.

The right laptop can make remote work far more productive.
The right laptop can make remote work far more productive.
By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Modern laptops now offer faster processors, better webcams, improved microphones and longer battery life to meet the demands of remote work. Some models also focus on portability, while others prioritise larger displays and enhanced multitasking capabilities. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted laptops that can handle everyday work-from-home requirements efficiently and comfortably.

The Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch is positioned as a lightweight AI-focused laptop powered by the A18 Pro chip. Designed around Apple Intelligence features, it combines strong efficiency, responsive everyday performance, and excellent battery life in a compact chassis. The Liquid Retina display delivers sharp visuals with accurate colours, while the 1080p FaceTime camera improves video calls and remote meetings. Its fanless design keeps operation quiet, making it suitable for students, professionals, and users deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem.

Specifications

Processor
Apple A18 Pro
Display
13-inch Liquid Retina
RAM
8GB Unified Memory
Storage
256GB SSD
Camera
1080p FaceTime HD

Reasons to Buy

Excellent battery efficiency

Seamless Apple ecosystem integration

Reasons to Avoid

Base storage may feel limited

Fewer upgrade options after purchase

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the lightweight design, smooth performance, and premium build quality. Many also praise the display quality and battery life for everyday productivity.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for outstanding portability, efficient performance, and deep integration with Apple's software ecosystem.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED is a next-generation AI laptop powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processor. Its 16-inch 2K OLED display delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent multimedia performance. Equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X memory and a spacious 1TB SSD, it comfortably handles multitasking, productivity workloads, and creative applications. The lightweight design and long battery life make it appealing for professionals on the move. AI acceleration features further enhance productivity and system responsiveness across supported applications.

Specifications

Processor
Snapdragon X
Display
16-inch 2K OLED
RAM
16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
1TB SSD
Weight
1.59kg

Reasons to Buy

Stunning OLED display quality

Excellent battery life potential

Reasons to Avoid

Some legacy software compatibility limitations

ARM platform may require app optimisation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers frequently praise the display quality, fast performance, and long battery life. Many also appreciate the lightweight design for work and travel.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its premium OLED screen, AI capabilities, and strong portability.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 OLED combines a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor with a large OLED display, making it a strong choice for productivity and entertainment. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide smooth multitasking and quick application launches. Its OLED panel offers vibrant colours and deep contrast, enhancing both creative work and media consumption. Despite its large display, the laptop remains relatively portable and includes productivity-focused features such as a backlit keyboard and bundled Office software.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H
Display
16-inch FHD OLED
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Weight
1.88kg

Reasons to Buy

Excellent OLED display

Strong multitasking performance

Reasons to Avoid

Slightly heavier than ultraportables

Integrated graphics limit gaming performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vivid OLED display, smooth performance, and overall value. Many also mention the comfortable keyboard and large screen.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its excellent display quality and balanced productivity performance.

The Dell 15 combines a modern 14th Gen Intel Core 3 processor with a 120Hz Full HD display, offering a responsive experience for everyday computing tasks. Its 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD support office work, web browsing, online classes, and multimedia usage. The slim and lightweight design makes it easy to carry, while Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024 add immediate productivity value. The 120Hz refresh rate helps deliver smoother scrolling and navigation compared to standard displays.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core 3 100U
Display
15.6-inch FHD 120Hz
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Weight
1.63kg

Reasons to Buy

Smooth 120Hz display

Portable lightweight design

Reasons to Avoid

Entry-level processor for demanding workloads

8GB RAM may limit heavy multitasking

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers often appreciate the smooth display and lightweight design. Many also find the laptop suitable for office work and daily usage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for dependable everyday performance and a smooth high-refresh-rate display.

The Acer Aspire One A114-45 targets budget-conscious users seeking a lightweight laptop for basic computing needs. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it is suitable for web browsing, document editing, online learning, and media playback. Its 12GB LPDDR4X memory is unusually generous for this segment and helps improve multitasking performance. The laptop also includes a 512GB SSD and Office software bundle, adding value for students and home users seeking affordability and portability.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Celeron N4500
Display
14-inch HD TN
RAM
12GB LPDDR4X
Storage
512GB SSD
Weight
1.3kg

Reasons to Buy

Lightweight and portable

Generous memory for the price

Reasons to Avoid

Basic processor performance

TN display offers limited viewing angles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the lightweight build and value-focused specifications. Many also find it suitable for studies and everyday office tasks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for affordable computing and excellent portability.

The HP 15 powered by Intel Core 5-120U balances performance, portability, and modern productivity features. Equipped with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking, office workloads, and everyday productivity with ease. The Full HD anti-glare display helps improve viewing comfort, while the privacy-focused camera shutter adds convenience during video calls. Its relatively lightweight chassis and bundled Microsoft Office software make it a practical option for students, professionals, and remote workers.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core 5-120U
Display
15.6-inch FHD
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Weight
1.59kg

Reasons to Buy

Strong multitasking capability

Privacy camera shutter included

Reasons to Avoid

Integrated graphics only

Standard display refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers frequently praise the smooth performance and reliable everyday usability. Many also appreciate the comfortable keyboard and lightweight design.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for dependable productivity performance and practical everyday features.

The MSI Thin A15 is an affordable gaming laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Its 144Hz Full HD display provides smoother gameplay, while 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD support modern games and multitasking workloads. The laptop also handles content creation tasks such as video editing and graphic design reasonably well. Despite its gaming hardware, it maintains a relatively portable profile, making it suitable for students and gamers alike.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB
Display
15.6-inch FHD 144Hz
RAM
16GB
Storage
1TB SSD

Reasons to Buy

Strong gaming performance

High refresh rate display

Reasons to Avoid

Battery life shorter during gaming

Fans can become noticeable under load

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the gaming performance and value proposition. Many also appreciate the smooth display and fast application loading times.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for affordable gaming performance and a fast 144Hz display.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a practical everyday laptop designed for students, office users, and home productivity. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, it delivers reliable performance for web browsing, document work, online meetings, and multimedia consumption. The 12GB RAM improves multitasking compared with many competing entry-level models, while the 512GB SSD ensures fast boot times. A lightweight design, bundled Office software, and modern connectivity options make it a versatile daily-use machine.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1315U
Display
15.6-inch FHD
RAM
12GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Weight
1.7kg

Reasons to Buy

Good multitasking for the segment

Includes Office 2024 package

Reasons to Avoid

Not intended for demanding creative workloads

Integrated graphics limit gaming capability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth day-to-day performance and value for money. Many also highlight the fast SSD and comfortable keyboard.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for reliable everyday performance and a strong feature set at an accessible price.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop for work from home

  • Performance: Choose a laptop with a capable processor and sufficient RAM for smooth multitasking during meetings and office work.
  • Webcam quality: A good webcam helps improve video call quality and creates a more professional remote working experience.
  • Keyboard comfort: Comfortable keyboards are important for long hours of typing, emailing and document creation.
  • Battery life: Longer battery backup provides flexibility to work from different locations without constantly searching for a charger.
  • Display quality: A larger and sharper display helps reduce strain while working with documents, spreadsheets and multiple applications.

Top 3 features of best laptops

LaptopsProcessorStorageDisplay
Apple MacBook Neo 13Apple A18 Pro256GB SSD13-inch Liquid Retina
HP OmniBook 5 OLEDSnapdragon X1TB SSD16-inch 2K OLED
ASUS Vivobook 16 OLEDIntel Core i5-13420H512GB SSD16-inch OLED
Dell 15Intel Core 3 100U512GB SSD15.6-inch FHD 120Hz
Acer Aspire OneIntel Celeron N4500512GB SSD14-inch HD
HP 15Intel Core 5-120U512GB SSD15.6-inch FHD
MSI Thin A15Ryzen 7 7735HS1TB SSD15.6-inch FHD 144Hz
ASUS Vivobook 15Intel Core i3-1315U512GB SSD15.6-inch FHD

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  • How much RAM is ideal for a work-from-home laptop?

    For most users, 16GB RAM offers a smooth experience when handling video calls, multitasking and productivity applications.

  • Is a dedicated graphics card necessary for remote work?

    No, most work-from-home tasks can be handled efficiently using integrated graphics found in modern laptops.

  • What screen size works best for working from home?

    A 14-inch or 15.6-inch laptop generally offers a good balance between portability and comfortable viewing space.

  • Why is webcam quality important for remote work?

    A better webcam improves video call clarity and helps create a more professional appearance during virtual meetings.

  • Should I prioritise battery life or performance?

    Ideally, a work-from-home laptop should offer a balanced combination of both performance and battery life for everyday productivity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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