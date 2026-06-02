From video calls to spreadsheets: Laptops that make working from home easier

Working from home often means juggling video meetings, spreadsheets, documents, emails and dozens of browser tabs throughout the day. A laptop that struggles with multitasking can quickly affect productivity, turning simple tasks into frustrating experiences and slowing down your workflow.

The right laptop can make remote work far more productive.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Modern laptops now offer faster processors, better webcams, improved microphones and longer battery life to meet the demands of remote work. Some models also focus on portability, while others prioritise larger displays and enhanced multitasking capabilities. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted laptops that can handle everyday work-from-home requirements efficiently and comfortably.

The Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch is positioned as a lightweight AI-focused laptop powered by the A18 Pro chip. Designed around Apple Intelligence features, it combines strong efficiency, responsive everyday performance, and excellent battery life in a compact chassis. The Liquid Retina display delivers sharp visuals with accurate colours, while the 1080p FaceTime camera improves video calls and remote meetings. Its fanless design keeps operation quiet, making it suitable for students, professionals, and users deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem.

Specifications Processor Apple A18 Pro Display 13-inch Liquid Retina RAM 8GB Unified Memory Storage 256GB SSD Camera 1080p FaceTime HD Reasons to Buy Excellent battery efficiency Seamless Apple ecosystem integration Reasons to Avoid Base storage may feel limited Fewer upgrade options after purchase

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the lightweight design, smooth performance, and premium build quality. Many also praise the display quality and battery life for everyday productivity.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for outstanding portability, efficient performance, and deep integration with Apple's software ecosystem.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED is a next-generation AI laptop powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processor. Its 16-inch 2K OLED display delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent multimedia performance. Equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X memory and a spacious 1TB SSD, it comfortably handles multitasking, productivity workloads, and creative applications. The lightweight design and long battery life make it appealing for professionals on the move. AI acceleration features further enhance productivity and system responsiveness across supported applications.

Specifications Processor Snapdragon X Display 16-inch 2K OLED RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB SSD Weight 1.59kg Reasons to Buy Stunning OLED display quality Excellent battery life potential Reasons to Avoid Some legacy software compatibility limitations ARM platform may require app optimisation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers frequently praise the display quality, fast performance, and long battery life. Many also appreciate the lightweight design for work and travel.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its premium OLED screen, AI capabilities, and strong portability.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 OLED combines a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor with a large OLED display, making it a strong choice for productivity and entertainment. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide smooth multitasking and quick application launches. Its OLED panel offers vibrant colours and deep contrast, enhancing both creative work and media consumption. Despite its large display, the laptop remains relatively portable and includes productivity-focused features such as a backlit keyboard and bundled Office software.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H Display 16-inch FHD OLED RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.88kg Reasons to Buy Excellent OLED display Strong multitasking performance Reasons to Avoid Slightly heavier than ultraportables Integrated graphics limit gaming performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vivid OLED display, smooth performance, and overall value. Many also mention the comfortable keyboard and large screen.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its excellent display quality and balanced productivity performance.

The Dell 15 combines a modern 14th Gen Intel Core 3 processor with a 120Hz Full HD display, offering a responsive experience for everyday computing tasks. Its 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD support office work, web browsing, online classes, and multimedia usage. The slim and lightweight design makes it easy to carry, while Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024 add immediate productivity value. The 120Hz refresh rate helps deliver smoother scrolling and navigation compared to standard displays.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 3 100U Display 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.63kg Reasons to Buy Smooth 120Hz display Portable lightweight design Reasons to Avoid Entry-level processor for demanding workloads 8GB RAM may limit heavy multitasking

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers often appreciate the smooth display and lightweight design. Many also find the laptop suitable for office work and daily usage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for dependable everyday performance and a smooth high-refresh-rate display.

The Acer Aspire One A114-45 targets budget-conscious users seeking a lightweight laptop for basic computing needs. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it is suitable for web browsing, document editing, online learning, and media playback. Its 12GB LPDDR4X memory is unusually generous for this segment and helps improve multitasking performance. The laptop also includes a 512GB SSD and Office software bundle, adding value for students and home users seeking affordability and portability.

Specifications Processor Intel Celeron N4500 Display 14-inch HD TN RAM 12GB LPDDR4X Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.3kg Reasons to Buy Lightweight and portable Generous memory for the price Reasons to Avoid Basic processor performance TN display offers limited viewing angles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the lightweight build and value-focused specifications. Many also find it suitable for studies and everyday office tasks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for affordable computing and excellent portability.

The HP 15 powered by Intel Core 5-120U balances performance, portability, and modern productivity features. Equipped with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking, office workloads, and everyday productivity with ease. The Full HD anti-glare display helps improve viewing comfort, while the privacy-focused camera shutter adds convenience during video calls. Its relatively lightweight chassis and bundled Microsoft Office software make it a practical option for students, professionals, and remote workers.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 5-120U Display 15.6-inch FHD RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.59kg Reasons to Buy Strong multitasking capability Privacy camera shutter included Reasons to Avoid Integrated graphics only Standard display refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers frequently praise the smooth performance and reliable everyday usability. Many also appreciate the comfortable keyboard and lightweight design.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for dependable productivity performance and practical everyday features.

The MSI Thin A15 is an affordable gaming laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Its 144Hz Full HD display provides smoother gameplay, while 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD support modern games and multitasking workloads. The laptop also handles content creation tasks such as video editing and graphic design reasonably well. Despite its gaming hardware, it maintains a relatively portable profile, making it suitable for students and gamers alike.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB Display 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD Reasons to Buy Strong gaming performance High refresh rate display Reasons to Avoid Battery life shorter during gaming Fans can become noticeable under load

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the gaming performance and value proposition. Many also appreciate the smooth display and fast application loading times.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for affordable gaming performance and a fast 144Hz display.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a practical everyday laptop designed for students, office users, and home productivity. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, it delivers reliable performance for web browsing, document work, online meetings, and multimedia consumption. The 12GB RAM improves multitasking compared with many competing entry-level models, while the 512GB SSD ensures fast boot times. A lightweight design, bundled Office software, and modern connectivity options make it a versatile daily-use machine.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U Display 15.6-inch FHD RAM 12GB Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.7kg Reasons to Buy Good multitasking for the segment Includes Office 2024 package Reasons to Avoid Not intended for demanding creative workloads Integrated graphics limit gaming capability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth day-to-day performance and value for money. Many also highlight the fast SSD and comfortable keyboard.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for reliable everyday performance and a strong feature set at an accessible price.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop for work from home

Performance: Choose a laptop with a capable processor and sufficient RAM for smooth multitasking during meetings and office work.

Webcam quality: A good webcam helps improve video call quality and creates a more professional remote working experience.

Keyboard comfort: Comfortable keyboards are important for long hours of typing, emailing and document creation.

Battery life: Longer battery backup provides flexibility to work from different locations without constantly searching for a charger.

Display quality: A larger and sharper display helps reduce strain while working with documents, spreadsheets and multiple applications.

Top 3 features of best laptops

Laptops Processor Storage Display Apple MacBook Neo 13 Apple A18 Pro 256GB SSD 13-inch Liquid Retina HP OmniBook 5 OLED Snapdragon X 1TB SSD 16-inch 2K OLED ASUS Vivobook 16 OLED Intel Core i5-13420H 512GB SSD 16-inch OLED Dell 15 Intel Core 3 100U 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Acer Aspire One Intel Celeron N4500 512GB SSD 14-inch HD HP 15 Intel Core 5-120U 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD MSI Thin A15 Ryzen 7 7735HS 1TB SSD 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Core i3-1315U 512GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD

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FAQs How much RAM is ideal for a work-from-home laptop? For most users, 16GB RAM offers a smooth experience when handling video calls, multitasking and productivity applications.

Is a dedicated graphics card necessary for remote work? No, most work-from-home tasks can be handled efficiently using integrated graphics found in modern laptops.

What screen size works best for working from home? A 14-inch or 15.6-inch laptop generally offers a good balance between portability and comfortable viewing space.

Why is webcam quality important for remote work? A better webcam improves video call clarity and helps create a more professional appearance during virtual meetings.

Should I prioritise battery life or performance? Ideally, a work-from-home laptop should offer a balanced combination of both performance and battery life for everyday productivity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.