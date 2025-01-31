Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: Premium phones, different experiences

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is its top-end flagship for 2025, succeeding the S24 Ultra. Now that the phone has been launched, it will compete with other top Android flagships, such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, which this year seems to be significantly improved compared to its predecessors. Pixel 9 Pro XL (left), Galaxy S25 Ultra (right).(Google, Samsung)

Both phones retail for similar prices, offering class-leading cameras, displays, and design. This makes a comparison important, as you might be confused about which one to pick: Google’s AI smarts and simple software experience or Samsung’s versatility and high-end hardware.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Performance and Battery Life

When it comes to performance, both phones are quite different, and right off the bat, let us tell you that the Pixel 9 Pro XL is no match for the Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of sheer performance. This is because the S25 Ultra packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, while the Pixel 9 Pro gets Google’s Tensor G4, which by no means is a slouch, but it is certainly no match for the Snapdragon counterpart. Both synthetic benchmarks and real-world performance, including gaming, suggest this.

However, in terms of everyday performance, you will not have any difficulties with the Pixel 9 Pro. We’ve been using a Pixel 9 Pro XL for over three months now and can confidently say the phone has excellent memory management and is fluid when switching between apps. You may notice some minor delays when exporting files in Lightroom or simply editing a file in Google Photos. This is where the Samsung S25 Ultra certainly has the edge, including in gaming.

As for RAM, the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with 16 GB of RAM by default, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is limited to 12 GB. While this isn’t a huge metric to judge performance, Google, based on reports, has chosen to go with 16 GB RAM to accommodate the slew of AI features the device offers and will offer in the future.

Talking about the battery, the S25 Ultra has an unchanged battery capacity from the S24 Ultra, at 5000 mAh. The phone supports 45W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging. The Pixel 9 Pro, however, features a slightly larger 5060 mAh battery, which performs quite well, especially compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

We can’t tell you the real performance yet, but both phones should offer you more than a day of battery life, leaving a significant amount remaining at the end of the day with light to moderate usage. The Tensor G4 is also quite efficient, managing idle battery drain well, so if you leave your phone overnight, it will barely drain 4-5%.

Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera

Here, both phones differ significantly. The S25 Ultra has a more versatile camera setup on paper, with its quad-camera configuration, consisting of a 200 MP wide sensor, a 50 MP 5x telephoto, a 3x 10 MP shooter, and a 50 MP ultrawide. In comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro XL features a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50 MP main wide camera, a 48 MP 5x telephoto, and a 48 MP ultrawide.

On the front, the S25 Ultra has a 12 MP shooter, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 42 MP selfie camera.

Both phones can also record 8K video at 30 FPS, but to do so on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, you’ll need to use the video boost feature, which processes the video in the cloud and requires an internet connection. As for 4K video, the S25 Ultra can capture 4K at 120 FPS, while the Pixel is limited to 4K at 60 FPS.

With the Pixel, you get social-media-ready images with high contrast and sharp details, while Samsung has refined its camera experience over the years. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, however, offers several AI modes like the ‘Reimagine’ feature, which lets you change a photo’s background, and ‘Add Me’, which cleverly uses on-device AI to capture group shots without asking anyone.

Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Software and More

Both phones run on Android 15, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL released with Android 14 and will receive seven major OS updates, meaning it will be supported up to Android 21. As for the S25 Ultra, it’s going to receive seven years of major OS upgrades as well.

The software experience differs significantly, with Google offering a pure Android experience, while Samsung adds One UI 7, which brings extras like notification-free mode, call recording integration, and compatibility with the Samsung S Pen.

In terms of biometrics, both the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the S25 Ultra feature ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, which are both fast and reliable.

Both phones come with top-tier AI features. The Samsung phone offers a revamped ‘Circle to Search’ experience, which is now capable of doing much more. This feature is being rolled out to the Pixel 9 Pro XL as well. There are also other AI modes available on both devices.

Samsung has even borrowed some features from Google’s Pixel line, such as the audio magic eraser, and now Samsung can isolate voices in videos as well, just like the Pixel 9 Pro.

Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Display and Design

Starting with the display, the Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch Super AMOLED panel with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, LTPO tech, and 120Hz support. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Samsung’s S25 Ultra is no slouch either, with its 6.9-inch LTPO QHD+ panel, which supports 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

As for the build, the S25 Ultra offers a revamped design compared to the S24 Ultra, with rounded corners but retaining premium materials like titanium and Gorilla Glass. The Pixel 9 Pro XL also has a fresh design, with flat sides and a new camera bar, making for a striking look. However, it is made of aluminium, so it isn't quite as premium as the S25 Ultra. That said, both phones look attractive.

Both phones support IP68 dust and water resistance, so you can be stress-free when around the elements.

Pixel 9 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price

The Pixel 9 Pro XL with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage starts at ₹1,24,999, while the Samsung S25 Ultra costs slightly more at ₹1,29,999 for the 256 GB variant with 12 GB RAM.