Galaxy Z Fold 7 helps Samsung edge past Apple in global race

Samsung has maintained its lead over Apple in the global smartphone market, thanks largely to the strong performance of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company’s Q3 2025 results show that Samsung grew both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, holding the number one position in worldwide shipments for the second consecutive year. Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 were cited as key drivers behind Samsung’s recent growth. (Debashis Sarkar)

Foldable success drives growth

According to data from Omdia, Samsung shipped 60.6 million smartphones in Q3 2025, up from 57.5 million in the same period last year, marking a 6% increase. In comparison, Apple’s shipments grew by 4%, keeping the two brands close in global market share at 19% for Samsung and 18% for Apple.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 were cited as key drivers behind Samsung’s recent growth. The Fold 7, in particular, was highlighted during Samsung’s earnings call as one of the company’s most successful launches of the year, reflecting the growing appeal of premium foldables in the global market.

Apple close behind

Despite Apple’s strong iPhone 17 sales, the company continues to trail Samsung in total shipments. This marks the second consecutive year Samsung has retained its top spot since overtaking Apple in 2024. Both companies have been recovering steadily from a dip in global smartphone sales seen in 2023, but Samsung’s diversified portfolio, spanning budget Galaxy A-series devices to premium foldables, has given it a broader edge.

Preparing for the next phase

Looking ahead, Samsung is preparing for its next big launch: the much-anticipated Galaxy TriFold. The company offered a first look at the device during the APEC 2025 summit, showcasing a remarkably thin design. However, reports suggest that the TriFold will have a limited production run, meaning it may not significantly impact Samsung’s overall shipment volumes.

Still, with the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung has strengthened its position in the global smartphone race, proving that innovation in foldable devices continues to pay off.