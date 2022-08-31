Ganesh Chaturthi: How to get prasad online from Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja

With the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi beginning in India, the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai will online deliver prasad to devotees at their doorstep.

The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has collaborated with JioMart and Paytm for this initiative.

Interested devotees can order prasad by visiting the following link- https://lalbaugcharaja.com/en/online-prasad/

A report by news agency ANI on Wednesday said that under JioMart, prasad is available in the form of two laddus and orders will only be taken for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the Thane region.

On the other hand, through Paytm, prasad will be available in the form of 250 grams of dry fruits and will be available to devotees all over India.

“With the Paytm Super App, Bappa’s prasad is just a click away. The dry fruit prasad can be ordered from anywhere in the country and it will get delivered within 2-5 days. The prasad can be ordered in two pack sizes — 250 gm for ₹400. To place an order, open the Paytm app and click on the Ganesh Utsav icon on the home page,” a statement from Paytm said.

“The company has launched exciting offers for new users who are visiting the Pandal. After downloading the Paytm app, new users can donate ₹51 by scanning a QR code inside the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to receive a cashback of the same amount along with prasad laddoos,” the statement added.

Paytm pointed out that new users, who cannot visit the pandal, can order prasad online and will also get ₹51 cashback.

“The highest donor of the day on the Paytm app will also receive ‘couple entry’ passes for a special VIP darshan,” the statement also said.

The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal is a major attraction during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. Every year, thousands of people visit the place to offer their prayers. However, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the celebrations at the pandal have been affected.

On Monday, the pandal revealed the first look of the 14-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh.

