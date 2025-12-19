Gemini app gets big update, now lets you edit with Nano Banana by drawing

Google is expanding the capabilities of its Gemini app with two notable additions that push its AI tools further into everyday use. The latest update introduces a new way to edit images using Nano Banana by simply drawing or annotating directly on photos, while also extending SynthID verification to videos. This new way of prompting Nano Banana is rolling out across Android, iOS and the web.(Unsplash)

The first major change is focused on image prompting. Instead of typing detailed instructions, users can now guide Gemini visually. After adding an image to the prompt box, tapping on it opens a new “Mark up” editor. This interface allows users to sketch, highlight specific areas, or point to elements they want the AI to focus on. There is also a text tool that lets users place written prompts directly onto the image itself. Google says this approach makes image-based requests more intuitive, especially when users want to change or analyse a specific part of a photo without explaining it in words. Traditional text prompts are still supported for those who prefer them.

This new way of prompting Nano Banana is rolling out across Android, iOS and the web, and users will see a short introduction explaining the feature when they upload an image for the first time. The move reflects Google’s broader push to make AI interactions feel more natural and less dependent on precise language.

Alongside image editing, Gemini is also gaining stronger tools to identify AI-generated content. Google has expanded SynthID verification from images to videos. Users can now upload videos up to 100MB in size and 90 seconds long, then ask Gemini whether the content was created or edited using Google AI. The system checks for SynthID watermarks embedded in both visuals and audio, and returns a detailed response highlighting exactly where AI-generated elements were detected.

For example, Gemini may confirm that SynthID was found in a specific audio segment while noting that the visuals remain unaltered. This feature is designed to improve transparency at a time when AI-generated videos are becoming harder to distinguish from real footage. Google says video and image verification is now available across all Gemini-supported languages and regions.

Together, these updates show Google positioning Gemini as not just a conversational assistant, but a practical tool for editing, verification and creative work. As concerns around AI content grow, features like visual prompting and built-in detection could play a key role in how users trust and interact with generative AI going forward.