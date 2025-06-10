Gemini Pro now lets you create three Veo 3 fast AI videos daily

Google has expanded access to its AI-powered video generation tool for subscribers of its Gemini app Pro plan. Starting now, Pro users can create up to three videos daily using the Veo 3 Fast video generator. This update aims to add more value to the Pro subscription, which was recently reduced to $20 per month, making it a more affordable option for those interested in Google's AI capabilities. Google’s Gemini app now lets Pro users create three daily videos with Veo 3 Fast generator.(Google)

Pro Users Get More with Veo 3 Fast

Josh Woodward, Vice President of Google Labs and Gemini, confirmed this new feature in a recent announcement. He also mentioned that Veo will receive improvements soon, including a fix for text subtitles. In addition to this, Flow Pro members will benefit from this update by using 20 credits per video generation. Currently, the Pro plan offers 1,000 monthly credits that users can spend on various Google AI tools.

On the other hand, users who want to create more videos without upgrading can still use the older Veo 2 version. However, Veo 2 videos will not support audio and will offer lower video quality. Ultra subscribers who pay $250 monthly will see no changes and can continue using the service as before.

Furthermore, Google Pixel 9 users will get an added advantage and will receive a free one-year subscription to Google AI Pro with their device. This includes full access to Gemini’s tools, as well as Whisk, NotebookLM, and 2TB of storage.

To get the most out of Veo 3 Fast, users can follow these steps for better results:

Write your prompt outside of the Gemini app.

Choose your topics carefully.

Specify details about characters and scenes.

Describe every action clearly to avoid unwanted results.

Provide the exact dialogue.

Include the emotion behind the dialogue delivery.

Add details on background noises.

Mention sound effects if you want specific sounds.

Remember, each video can be up to eight seconds long; plan accordingly.

Create multiple videos for continuing storylines, ensuring descriptions stay consistent.

Note: Google’s privacy policy states that user data may be collected to improve its AI technologies. Users are advised not to share sensitive information and to adhere to Google’s rules regarding the creation of abusive or illegal content.