Gemini’s Nano Banana tool can now create Diwali 2025 invitations: 3 prompts to try

Gemini’s Nano Banana trend has taken over the internet, with millions of AI-generated images being shared on the social media platform. From retro-style Bollywood images to Navratri looks, Gemini stayed relevant throughout the festive season. Now, with Diwali being around the corner, Google is encouraging Gemini users to take advantage of the Nano Banana feature to create their personalised Diwali 2025 invitations. The tech giant also demonstrated in a short video on how users can create handwritten-style Diwali Invites. If you are also juggling between creative apps, then try using Gemini’s Nano Banana tool. Here are 3 intuitive prompts to create Diwali 2025 invitations using Gemini Nano Banana.(Gemini AI generated)

3 Prompts to create Diwali 2025 invitations using Gemini’s Nano Banana

Prompt 1: A modern and stylish Diwali party invitation with a colourful, festive vibe. Use a sophisticated palette with jewel tones in deep maroon or warm pastel coral. Include elegant abstract patterns, watercolour splashes, and subtle confetti accents. Add festive elements like glowing diyas, lanterns, or minimal rangoli motifs in a contemporary style. Central design can feature a glowing diya or lantern radiating warmth. Typography should combine a graceful handwritten script for Diwali Party with clean sans-serif fonts for the details: Date: 18th October, Time: 7 pm onwards, Venue: Grand Celebration Hall. Overall mood: joyful, inviting, and classy, perfect for adults celebrating the Festival of Lights,” shared by Google.

Prompt 2: Create a colourful and vibrant invitation with firecrackers, glowing diyas and lanterns. Use a festive handwritten script and a playful traditional font to invite to a party (add date and time). For a traditional but eye-catching design for a community event, include multiple decorative elements like diyas, fireworks, and rangoli patterns with clear space for event information.

Prompt 3: Create a simple and elegant Diwali invitation with a minimalist design. A single, glowing golden diya is placed in the centre with a deep navy blue background. Subtle mandala art with gold linework forms a border. Clean, sophisticated sans-serif font for text. Soft, warm ambient light, serene, high-quality photograph.

Apart from these prompts, users can add customisations to background colours, fonts, lighting, decorative elements, and more to make it look more personalised.