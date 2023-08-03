Gen Con 2023: Disney Lorcana reveals Promo Card. Did your favourite characters make it?

Gen Con, which was founded in 1968, is the biggest tabletop game conference in North America in terms of both attendees and events. It attracts visitors from all over the world with its selection of role-playing, live-action, miniature wargames, card games, and strategy games. Disney Lorcana is shaping up to be the hottest game release at Gen Con. Find out who got featured in this year's promo card.

Last year's convention held in Indianapolis hosted more than 50,000 people.

The official Gen Con promo card for this year will be a Mickey Mouse, Musketeer Card, Ravensburger NA revealed earlier today. Attendees of Gen Con 2023 will receive this Disney Lorcana promotional card, which replaces the rarity symbol with the Gen Con logo.

Additionally, the numbering for this card is 11/P1, matching the numbering of the “missing” promo card for the game.

Disney characters from numerous films, including Snow White, Moana, and Stone, are featured in the new card game. The object of the game is to collect 20 Lore before your opponent while conjuring glimpses of various Disney characters.

The Mickey Mouse Brave Little Traitor Card served as the first Lorcana promotional material. The Goofy Musketeer promo card, with the number 12/P1, was the following to be revealed; it will be made available at Gamescom 2023 later in August.

The only missing card was a promo card for 11/P1 which has been launched now. The All for One and One for All card adds a point to your other Musketeer characters and carries the adjectives of Dreamborn, Hero, and Musketeer.

Would there be a third Musketeer promo featuring Donald Duck after the first two? Could they come out in the Challenge's conclusion? We are yet to know.

On August 18, Disney Lorcana will be made available in game stores. On September 1st, it will be made available in mass retail locations. Prepare to wait in line to purchase your favorite cards and games at Gen Con.