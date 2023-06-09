Genshin Impact leaks hint at character count and dark themes

Fontaine, the highly mysterious region in the world of Genshin Impact, has been the subject of recent leaks that have stirred up excitement among players.

Genshin Impact Fontaine update may feature 18 characters. (Image Credit: HoYoVerse)

According to a reliable Twitter-based leak, the upcoming region will bring a significant departure from tradition, particularly in terms of character count.

Version 3.7 of Genshin Impact will introduce Kirara as the final character from the Sumeru content cycle, while Version 3.8 will mark the long-awaited return of Eula.

The Sumeru updates have already introduced a total of 17 playable characters, mirroring the number of characters introduced during the Inazuma storyline. But, the exact number of characters expected in Fontaine has remained a mystery, leaving the Genshin Impact community curious.

Several leaks have hinted at the presence of characters like Wriothesley, a rumored Cryo Claymore user, but the overall count had remained unknown.

HutaoLover77, a notorious Twitter-based Genshin Impact leaker, has shed some light on the matter. According to the leaker, the total number of Fontaine characters will likely be 17 once again.

However, there is a possibility that the count could reach 18 if Arlecchino, a speculated playable Fatui Harbinger, is introduced during Fontaine's content updates. Arlecchino's in-game debut has been highly anticipated by players since the "A Winter Night's Lazzo" teaser, and it would break the pattern of 17 characters per region.

The recent leaks suggest that Fontaine will delve into darker themes, including wealth disparity, climate change, and a fiery rebellion in a steampunk nation that venerates the Goddess of Justice, Focalors.

While most of the leaked characters hail from Fontaine, it appears that the Liyue region will also receive attention.

ALSO READ| New Genshin Impact leaks tease God of Justice, Hydro Archon Focalors's arrival in Fontaine Region

The question remains whether the often-neglected Geo element will receive a significant boost in Genshin Impact. However, players can expect at least one Geo character to be introduced in Version 4.0.

Before players can start exploring the mysteries of Fontaine, they can look forward to Version 3.8, which will introduce a new temporary zone and a flagship story centered around Klee and Eula as the main characters. Plus, the update will expand on one of the game's original 4-Star characters, Kaeya, who will receive a new skin and an official hangout event.

