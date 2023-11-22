Get a headstart in the PS5 universe with these jaw-dropping Black Friday offers

In the realm of gaming, 2023 has been a spectacular year for Sony's PlayStation 5. With hit titles like Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake II, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the console has solidified its status as a gaming powerhouse. As the holiday season approaches, let's explore the exciting opportunities and deals that await potential PS5 owners. Inside a GameStop store Sony PS5 gaming consoles are pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo(REUTERS)

Black Friday bonanza: PS5 bundles and game sales

For those yet to step into the PS5 universe, Black Friday brings enticing bundles. "This Black Friday is a great opportunity to buy the console and get a free game to start your collection," says a gaming enthusiast. Two standout bundles include the PlayStation 5 Console paired with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, both priced at $500.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Black Friday also unveils tempting game sales, with significant discounts on digital downloads. Dive into thrilling adventures with titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage for $40, Diablo IV for $40, and the cinematic masterpiece Final Fantasy XVI for $42. Marvel at the stunning visuals of God of War Ragnarök for just $30, and embark on a magical journey with Hogwarts Legacy at $42.

Beyond the PlayStation store, retail giants offer additional deals, like Elden Ring for $40 at Walmart, Ghost of Tsushima (Director's Cut) for $30 on Amazon, and Persona 5 Royal for $30 at GameStop. These discounts make expanding your game library even more enticing.

But is investing in a PS5 still worth it in 2023? Absolutely. With top-tier gaming hardware, the PS5 handles graphically demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with finesse. Initial concerns about the console's game library have been put to rest, thanks to award-winning games such as Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and the revamped Resident Evil 4.

PlayStation exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and God of War Ragnarök further sweeten the deal. Exciting prospects lie ahead, with upcoming releases like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Star Wars: Outlaws slated for 2024.

For those eager to join the PS5 community, major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart offer the console. Alternatively, you can secure your gaming haven directly from Sony through its PlayStation store. With Black Friday deals abounding, now is the perfect time to level up your gaming experience with the PlayStation 5.