Enhance your GTA 5 gameplay on PlayStation with these top 10 cheat codes for PS3, PS4, PS5

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is an action-packed video game that was first released in 2013 by Rockstar Games. Since then, it has become one of the most popular games ever, thanks to its amazing storyline, excellent graphics, and of course, the cheat codes that allow players to do some really cool things. GTA 5 cheats work on all PlayStation consoles - the PS5, PS4, and PS3 - and can be activated using either the in-game cell phone or a button combination.

However, players should note that using cheats will disable Trophies for that gaming session, and players will need to reload their last "clean" saved game (or reset their console) to enable them again.

Here are 10 of the top cheats for GTA 5 on PlayStation consoles:

Invincibility/God Mode

To activate this cheat, press the following button combination: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle. This cheat makes your character invincible for five minutes, after which you will need to re-enter the code.

Lower Wanted Level

If you want to decrease your character's wanted level by one star, use this code: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left.

Raise Wanted Level

To increase your character's wanted level by one star, use this code: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right.

Drunk Mode

This code will make your character severely intoxicated, which can be fun but also dangerous if you try to drive: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left.

Fast Run

This code increases your character's running speed: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square.

Fast Swim

If you want to make your character swim faster, use this code: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right.

Recharge Special Ability

This cheat instantly recharges your character's special ability to full: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X.

Skyfall

This cheat causes your character to fall from the sky, hence the name. You won't be able to use a parachute, so be careful where you use it: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right.

Bigfoot (Sasquatch) Mode

To activate this cheat, players need to eat a special Peyote plant.

Super Jump

This cheat allows your character to jump really high: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2.

Players can choose their favorite, activate them using the button combination or cell phone, and enjoy the added fun and excitement that comes with them. However, it is important to use them wisely and remember to save progress before using them to avoid losing any achievements.