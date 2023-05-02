Get ready to level up your vanity with Fortnite and Revolution Beauty makeup collaboration

Fortnite has teamed up with the popular cosmetic brand Revolution Beauty to release a line of makeup products inspired by the popular battle royale game. This partnership between the gaming giant and the cosmetic brand may come as a surprise to many fans, but the products are adorable and fit the theme quite nicely. Revolution Beauty has already added a Fortnite page to their official website, but the makeup line has not yet been released.

Ready to put your game face on? (Image Credit: Revolution Beauty.)

Over the years, Fortnite has had several collaborations with various brands, games, and franchises. In the early days of the game, collaborations were less frequent, but as Fortnite's popularity grew, more and more big names wanted to be part of it. The collaborations were not limited to in-game content only, as clothing brands like Ralph Lauren and Balenciaga also jumped on board to create exclusive Fortnite-themed apparel.

The collaboration between Fortnite and Balenciaga was particularly noteworthy as it allowed fans to purchase luxury clothing based on the popular game. However, these items were quite expensive, with a plain white Balenciaga Fortnite shirt costing a hefty $1,000. The collaboration with Revolution Beauty is much more affordable, with cosmetics inspired by various elements of the game.

Notorious Twitter community leaker iFireMonkey has already shared details of the products that will soon be available for purchase, including those inspired by Loot Llama, Cuddle Team Leader, and Peely. While some fans may have been confused by Epic Games' choice to collaborate with a cosmetic brand, the products are surprisingly cute and make sense.

At the moment, interested buyers can sign up for the waitlist to get early access to the products when they are released at revolutionbeauty.com. The partnership between Fortnite and Revolution Beauty is just one of the many collaborations that have taken place this year. Another event on the horizon is a new Star Wars collaboration, which will allow gamers to rock the new Anakin Skywalker skin and complete themed quests in Fortnite.

Despite some controversial changes made earlier this year, Fortnite continues to remain popular with players, thanks in part to its collaborations with various brands and franchises. As 2023 progresses, it seems that more exciting collaborations are in store for fans of the popular battle royale game.

