Get your fix of excitement with GTA Online's latest release, Los Santos Drug Wars- The Last Dose

Rockstar Games has dropped the latest update for GTA Online, called Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose, which is the second and final part of the Los Santos Drug Wars story expansion. The new content is available for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Let's dive into the exciting new features and gameplay options available in this update.

New missions

The Last Dose expansion includes five new story missions:

- This is an Intervention

- Unusual Suspects

- FriedMind

- Checking In

- DKD

These missions explore the mysterious connection between the illicit drug trade and the pharmaceutical industry in Los Santos. Dr. Isiah Friedlander returns to wreak havoc in this twisted and mind-bending finale. You can play these missions now as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars storyline.

New wheels

Rockstar has added two new vehicles as part of the event week. The first one is the Willard Eudora, which you can purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,250,000. This is another limited-time vehicle that you won't want to miss out on.

The second vehicle is the Ocelot Virtue, which is Dr. Friedlander's personal car. To unlock it, you need to complete all nine missions in the Drug Wars Saga, including the six missions from the first dose and the five new ones from the Last Dose. If you're a GTA+ member, you can get the Ocelot Virtue for free this month.

New style

In addition to the vehicles, Rockstar has also added new clothing items, such as Cardigan Shirts and Designer Jeans.

No download required

Unlike previous updates, this content drop does not require a download. The new content was downloaded to your console or PC back in 2022 with the first set of missions. Rockstar has been keeping this second wave of missions as part of their drip-feed style releases.

About the Last Dose

According to Rockstar's description of the new story content, "The saga of GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping, and revenge in The Last Dose. Dax always knew the Powers That Be were gonna push back, and now the Fooliganz will need all the help they can get.

Reach the bottom of the rabbit hole in five new story missions that reveal the mysterious connection between Los Santos’ illicit drug trade and the pharmaceutical industry, as Dr. Isiah Friedlander returns to the fray to wreak havoc in this mind-bending and twisted finale."

If you're a fan of GTA Online, then the Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update is a must-play. With new story missions, vehicles, and clothing items, there's something for everyone in this expansion. Plus, the fact that no download is required means you can start playing right away. Don't forget to check out the first part of the content update if you haven't already. Wait for Ron Jakowski's call and meet up to experience the full Los Santos Drug Wars storyline.