Google app for iOS gets new feature to simplify complex terms- Know what it is

Remember the time when understanding medical or complex terms on Google Search was tricky due to several technical jargon and terms being used. Well, this will not be the case anymore as the Google app for iPhone users includes a new AI-powered feature called “Simplify”, which uses Gemini to convert complex texts on the web into a more easily readable or understandable form. This feature will enable users to digest technical information in a simpler form, enabling users to grasp medical, engineering, law, and other terms seamlessly. This will also benefit users to reduce follow-up research or to rely on any third-party AI app to understand text and complex terms. Know more about how the “Simplify” feature will work on the Google app for iPhone users. iOS users can now take advantage of the Google app to understand technical information easily with this new AI feature.(Google)

Google app’s Simplify feature for iPhone

Google is smartly integrating its AI features into its services, bringing easy access to users. Now, iPhone users who heavily rely on the Google app for web search get a new AI-powered feature called “Simplify”. As the name suggests, the feature converts complex or technical information on the web into an easily understandable form, enabling users to grasp text without the need to make a follow-up search to understand complex terms.

Reportedly, Simplify, which is developed by Google Research, leverages the Gemini AI model to bring a simpler form of the highlighted text. Therefore, anyone, irrespective of educational background, can understand technical jargon. Google Research team picked 4563 participants for topic expertise and “used 31 diverse, real-world text excerpts across domains known for complexity: medical research, biology, law, finance, literature, philosophy, aerospace, and computer science.” These participants helped examine the accuracy of the simplified version of complex text across topics.

While we cannot see the feature on the Google app yet, but the blog post shared by Google highlighted that it has started to roll out for iPhone users. To access this AI feature on an iPhone, open the Google app on your iPhone while making a web search. Then select the paragraph, sentence or text which you want to be simplified for easier understanding. After highlighting, a pop-up will appear, and then click on “Simplify”. Then Gemini will take a few moments to provide a simplified version of the text. However, it should be noted that Google has not confirmed if this Google app feature will reach Android users with upcoming updates.

