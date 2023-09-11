Google confirms Pixel Watch 2 for India. Arriving on…
The device is likely to be unveiled at the annual Made By Google event in New York City on October 4.
Google has confirmed its Pixel Watch 2 for India, with the device set to be launched in the country on October 5, a day after its likely unveiling at the tech giant's annual Made By Google event.
“Worth every minute of the wait. Meet the all-new #PixelWatch 2 on 5th October. Available exclusively on Flipkart,” Google India said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 8.
The main products to be launched at the New York City event, however, will be the all-new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. In India, these, too, will be sold via Flipkart.
Pixel Watch 2: Specifications
According to News18, the smartwatch is expected to be available in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants; it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, which will also provide a longer battery life to Watch 2, as compared to the first-generation Watch.
Additionally, the company could go with a 1.2-inch OLED display for Watch 2, along with support for ultrawide-band (UWB) which provides improved connectivity for the product.
Pixel Watch 2: Price
As per the report, Google could price Watch 2 in the sub- ₹30,000 segment. The device will have competitors such from the Watch series of both Apple and Samsung.