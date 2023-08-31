News / Technology / ‘The w8 is almost over’: Pixel 8 debuting at Made By Google on October 4?

‘The w8 is almost over’: Pixel 8 debuting at Made By Google on October 4?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 31, 2023 01:13 PM IST

The tech giant, according to reports, has also been sending invites to the media inviting them for the upcoming launch event.

Google will launch a new Pixel smartphone at its Made By Google event on October 4, the tech giant announced via a video ad on X (formerly Twitter). It is widely believed that the company will be introducing the Pixel 8 series of phones at the event.

The 'Pixel' being launched at Made By Google on Oct 4 could be Pixel 8 and 8 Pro (Image courtesy: Google)
The 'Pixel' being launched at Made By Google on Oct 4 could be Pixel 8 and 8 Pro (Image courtesy: Google)

While Google, in its ad, did not mention which new Pixel device it will launch, it used ‘w8’ instead of weight in its X post, indicating that it will indeed be the Pixel 8 base and Pro models making debut at Made By Google 2023.

“Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps its friends stay cool as a cucumber. The w8 is almost over. Rest up for #MadeByGoogle on October 4th and sign up for the updates,” it said on X.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the current generation of the Pixel smartphones, debuted at the 2022 edition of Made By Google, which took place on October 6.

Separately, according to reports, the Mountain View, California-headquartered company has been sending invites to the media inviting them for the upcoming Made By Google event.

Made By Google 2023

Like previous year, the latest edition will also take place in New York City, with the keynote slated for 10am Eastern Time (ET) on October 4, or 7:30pm in India on the day.

Interestingly, it will come three weeks after September 12's iPhone 15 launch event of Apple, the company arch-rival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out