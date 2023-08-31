‘The w8 is almost over’: Pixel 8 debuting at Made By Google on October 4?

Google will launch a new Pixel smartphone at its Made By Google event on October 4, the tech giant announced via a video ad on X (formerly Twitter). It is widely believed that the company will be introducing the Pixel 8 series of phones at the event. The 'Pixel' being launched at Made By Google on Oct 4 could be Pixel 8 and 8 Pro (Image courtesy: Google)

While Google, in its ad, did not mention which new Pixel device it will launch, it used ‘w8’ instead of weight in its X post, indicating that it will indeed be the Pixel 8 base and Pro models making debut at Made By Google 2023.

“Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps its friends stay cool as a cucumber. The w8 is almost over. Rest up for #MadeByGoogle on October 4th and sign up for the updates,” it said on X.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the current generation of the Pixel smartphones, debuted at the 2022 edition of Made By Google, which took place on October 6.

Separately, according to reports, the Mountain View, California-headquartered company has been sending invites to the media inviting them for the upcoming Made By Google event.

Made By Google 2023

Like previous year, the latest edition will also take place in New York City, with the keynote slated for 10am Eastern Time (ET) on October 4, or 7:30pm in India on the day.

Interestingly, it will come three weeks after September 12's iPhone 15 launch event of Apple, the company arch-rival.

