Google employee laid off after 19 years of service shares ordeal: ‘Layoffs suck’

A Google employee who worked for 19 years at the search engine giant, found itself fired in the company's latest round of layoffs. Hundreds of employees across hardware and engineering departments in Google will be laid off

Taking to social media platform X, Kevin Bourrillion posted,"End of an era! After 19 years of working at @Google , with more than 16 of them on the team that I founded, I made the tough decision yesterday morning to finally bite the bullet and find out that I'd been laid off overnight."



However, Bourillion said he is in no mood to rush as there are lots of things he needs to do."Layoffs suck, but in my case... it's fine, because I've needed some kind of change in my life for a very long time. And I have no plans to rush into anything else right now. I've got too much to do: cycling, reading, restarting my drum lessons, travel, family time. etc. etc," he posted on X.

“I view my 19 years there and the people I got to work with and things I got to do as an immense blessing. No expressions of sympathy are called for in my case! And with that, I'm off to go figure out how to actually live my life!” he added.

Google announced on Wednesday that it laid off hundreds of employees in voice assistant team and hardware team for Pixel, Nest and Fitbit. According to a company spokesperson, hundreds of employees across hardware and engineering will be laid off. On the other hand, majority of staff in the augmented reality team will be impacted. Hundreds of roles in the search giant's central engineering team are also affected.



“Throughout second-half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities,” a Google spokesperson told news agency Reuters.