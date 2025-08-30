Google Gemini Nano Banana: 4 cool uses we discovered

Google recently launched advanced photo editing capabilities within the Gemini experience, famously referred to as the Gemini Nano Banana experience. We have put the AI service to the test and have found multiple use cases for this newfound ability, including replacing backgrounds, merging objects, and a great deal more. Read on for the details. GoGoogle Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is Google's new image model.(Google)

Change the Background of Your Images

This could be a portrait of yours or simply an object whose background you want to replace. Instead of spending hours in applications like Photoshop, you can upload the photo to Google Gemini and submit a prompt asking it to remove or change the background.

You could, for instance, ask Gemini to replace a normal-looking background with a studio setup complete with professional lighting. This can be very handy for people who market products, among others.

Reimagine Your Home Interiors

Another use case we found is reimagining your home interiors. Have you ever wondered what a certain painting or a different wall colour would look like? You can simply submit an image of your room to Gemini and ask it to add a painting. You can upload a separate file of a painting or just ask it to add a popular one to your wall. You could also ask for various wall finishes to see what they would look like.

Create a Combined Picture

There are times when a friend might be missing from a group photo, perhaps during a trip or in any other situation. Simply upload a photo of them along with your group picture, and then ask Gemini to merge them into the group photo so that everyone can be together, even if only in pixels.

Alternatively, you can remove specific people from a group photo with little effort. This saves a lot of time, and if you are not too fond of someone, you can simply remove them.

An interesting tip: you could also create photos of people who did not live in the same time period. For example, imagine bringing Michael Jackson and someone like Bella Ramsey together. Now that would be a cool photo.

Bonus tip: You can also add pets to your photos.

Make Selective Parts of Your Image Animated or Anime-Style

Imagine a photo of your cat on your lap. You can simply ask Gemini to turn your cat into an anime-style character and leave everything else as it is. This means you and your surroundings remain realistic, while your cat is in an animated style. We have tried it, and it looks convincing. You could also try this on other things, such as food. We think, this could work great for something like creative ad works.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 LATEST Details