Apple explores Google Gemini integration to bring major AI upgrade to Siri soon

Apple is reportedly exploring a major change in its artificial intelligence strategy as it considers partnering with Google to enhance Siri. According to Bloomberg, discussions have begun around using Google’s Gemini AI to power the next generation of Apple’s voice assistant. This move signals Apple’s recognition that its own models might not be enough to deliver the scale of improvements the company envisions. Apple may collaborate with Google Gemini to launch a redesigned Siri with AI power

For more than a decade, Siri has struggled to keep pace with competitors like Google Assistant, Alexa, and now OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Apple executives have long promised significant upgrades, and sources claim that this latest effort is part of a “second-generation” Siri project. The company’s software chief, Craig Federighi, has already hinted that the overhaul will be the most comprehensive update to Siri since its launch.

What to expect?

Reports suggest Apple approached Google with the idea of creating a customised Gemini model. This model would run on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, ensuring user data protection remains central. Such an arrangement would allow Apple to maintain its reputation for privacy while taking advantage of Google’s cutting-edge AI expertise. At the same time, Apple has also held discussions with OpenAI and Anthropic, which reflects its cautious yet broad search for the right partner.

Apple is reportedly experimenting with multiple versions of the upgraded assistant. One relies on its internal large language models, while another uses external solutions from potential partners. This dual-track approach allows the company to compare performance before making a final decision. Analysts suggest that Apple does not want to depend entirely on outside providers, but also recognises that competitors are moving quickly and gaining an edge.

Personalisation is expected to be at the heart of the new Siri. Under the umbrella of “Apple Intelligence,” the company is aiming to create tools that adapt to individual users more effectively. The goal is to transform Siri from a limited command-based assistant into a true digital companion capable of nuanced interaction. Such ambitions require highly capable AI systems, which is why Apple is exploring these external collaborations.

The timeline for this rollout remains uncertain. Rumours point to 2026 as the earliest release window, suggesting that Apple still has significant testing and fine-tuning ahead. The company’s priority is to ensure reliability, accuracy, and security before introducing the technology to millions of iPhones worldwide. The competitive pressure on Apple is undeniable. Google, Microsoft, and emerging AI firms are rapidly introducing new products and services. Apple has often been seen as lagging in generative AI, but its latest moves demonstrate a serious commitment to catching up. If the company succeeds, the next version of Siri could redefine how users interact with their devices and close the gap in the AI race.