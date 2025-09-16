Google Gemini Nano Banana: 7 prompts to generate viral Instagram photos

If scrolling through social feeds full of the same 3D figurines or retro saree edits has started to feel repetitive, Google’s Nano Banana tool might still have more to offer. Instead of recycling familiar prompts, you can now push the boundaries with fresh trends that have taken over Gemini Free. Here’s a fresh way to turn your boring photos into a viral sensation using Nano Banana AI.(Gemini)

Launched in August inside the Gemini app, Nano Banana, officially known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, has already generated over 200 million image edits in just a few weeks. Its success lies in simplicity: it produces realistic 3D figurines and portraits in less than 30 seconds, costs nothing to use, and creates results comparable to professional studio work.

Unlike other image-generation tools that require expertise, Nano Banana lets anyone turn a simple selfie into a collectable-style figurine or whatever they imagine. Its easy accessibility has made it the most viral AI trend of 2025, inspiring experiments that range from pet action figures to cultural throwbacks.

Here are seven viral Nano Banana prompts that are keeping creators engaged and helping users go beyond the usual edits:

Prompt 1

Giant Hyper-Realistic Statue in Connaught Place, Delhi

Create a giant hyper-realistic statue based on the given photo, keeping the original face exactly the same without changes. The statue stands tall in the middle of a roundabout in Delhi, near a famous historical landmark. The statue is still under construction, surrounded by scaffolding, with many construction workers in yellow helmets and orange vests climbing, welding, and working on it. Parts of the statue's body are still exposed metal framework, while other sections are already detailed and finished. The background shows the realistic atmosphere of Connaught Place: crowded streets with colourful rickshaws, packed buses, and small cars circling the roundabout. Street vendors with tea stalls, fruit carts, and colourful umbrellas line the roadside. Shop signs, big billboards, and messy hanging electric wires crisscross above the streets, creating the typical CP vibe. The bright daytime sky shines above, with tropical trees and a bustling, lively atmosphere. Style: photorealistic, vibrant, and full of life.

Also read: Thinking of upgrading? Here’s why iPhone 17 is Apple’s best deal right now

Prompt 2

Lamborghini Garage Look(AI)

Make my photo an overhead high-angle 3:4 full-body shot of a man lying relaxed on the hood of a red Lamborghini Urus in a dim basement garage. Wearing a crisp white open-collar shirt, brown trousers, polished black shoes, and a leather strap watch. Tattoo visible on the forearm. Soft sunbeam lighting with natural reflections on the car, cinematic warm colour grading, shallow depth of field, creamy bokeh, hyper-realistic 8K detail, billionaire vibe.

Prompt 3: Romantic Beachside Balcony

Hyper-realistic portrait 8K. Look: Navy blue shirt, white trousers, loafers, sunglasses. Action: Adjusting his sunglasses with one hand, holding a girl in his arms. Setting: Beachside balcony with ocean waves behind. Mood: Refreshing, romantic, breezy.

Also read: Apple Watch SE 3 price in India: What’s new? Sale date and more

Prompt 4

Football Focused Shot

Portrait of me in profile view, balancing a red and white Nike Premier League football on my forehead, looking upwards with full concentration. My posture is upright and confident, neck elongated, lips gently closed, and chin slightly raised. I'm wearing a professional football kit, including a fitted jersey and shorts, adding to the athletic and focused look. The background is a solid deep blue, creating a strong contrast with the ball and my outfit. The lighting is dramatic, casting soft shadows on my jawline and emphasising the spherical shape of the ball. Captured in full colour. Same face.

Prompt 5

Figurine on Desk

Create a 1/6 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is the ZBrush modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a BANDAI-style toy packaging box printed with the original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.

Also read: Motion sickness in cars? Apple’s latest feature could make passengers more comfortable on the road

Prompt 6

Studio Black-and-White Portrait

Black and white artistic portrait of a man, with a fashionable model dressed in a sophisticated suit, black socks and shoes. He is sitting with a slightly hunched posture, looking down as if lost in thought. His facial features are the same as the original photo, like her hairstyle. It features minimalist accessories that highlight the elegant and editorial tone. The studio's clean lighting enhances textures and depth, creating an elegant, couture feel. Use the uploaded picture as a reference for the face. Aspect ratio: 4:5 vertical.

Prompt 7: Cinematic European Street Style

Ultra-realistic cinematic street portrait in a narrow European city street, tall stone buildings, blurred storefronts, pedestrians as soft silhouettes. Subject standing in the middle of the street, slightly angled, confident gaze. Wearing a black overcoat + black scarf, minimal stylish vibe. Lighting: overcast daylight, smooth shadows, balanced contrast. Colour grading: cinematic teal-orange, soft desaturated background, natural skin tones. Camera: DSLR 85mm lens, f/1.8, medium waist-up shot, vertical 4:5. Style: cinematic editorial, modern, confident, timeless magazine look.