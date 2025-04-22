Google ‘Glasses’ not happening. Android Auto 14.2 update drops all hints

Android Auto 14.2 is now being rolled out to users following its beta release earlier this month. If you haven't received the update yet, there's no need to be concerned, it's expected to become widely available in the coming days or weeks. Unfortunately, the update doesn’t introduce any major new features. This update primarily addresses bug fixes and includes some minor adjustments. Google has started rolling out the 14.2 Android Auto update, which includes bug fixes for existing features and other minor tweaks.(Pexels)

According to 9to5Google reports, the update does not include any significant changes for users, and most of the modifications are related to general stability and performance. As far as Android Auto drivers are concerned, there are no new features to discover this time around, and the update appears to be relatively short.

Although there is one notable change, it's the removal of the reference to "Glasses" within the Android Auto code. Previous reports on the APK (Android Package Kit) included mentions of "Glasses", which leads to speculation that a smart glasses feature was being developed for the platform. In the 14.2 update, these references have been removed, leading some to believe that the feature may have been dropped or delayed.

Android Auto 14.2 Update: Smart Glasses (rumours)

The first mention of "Glasses" was found in the Hindi version of the app, where the code referred to the ability to start navigation and launch "Glasses". This discovery led to rumours that Google could be working on integrating smart glasses with Android Auto. However, these references did not match up with the English version of the app, which raised questions about potential translation issues or misunderstandings in the code, Android Central reported. As a result, it's unclear whether Google is still considering such a feature, and it may not appear in the near future.

In other developments, Android Auto users can look forward to other improvements in future updates. Recent APK teardown reports have hinted at the addition of new features, including those related to air conditioning controls, such as recirculation and windshield defrosting options. Although the timeline for these updates remains uncertain, these additions could offer more convenience for drivers once they are officially released.

For now, Android Auto 14.2 users can expect a smoother experience with bug fixes and minor tweaks, but the potential for new features, like smart glasses integration or enhanced climate control, remains uncertain.

