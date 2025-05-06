Google I/O 2025 preview: Key updates on Android 16, Android XR, Gemini and more

Google I/O 2025 is set to start on May 20, but Android enthusiasts will get an early preview of what's to come with the Android Show on May 13. This event is expected to offer key insights into Google’s upcoming software and hardware innovations. While the main event will showcase announcements spanning the company's entire ecosystem, from mobile devices to AI and mixed reality platforms, here’s a closer look at what’s expected from Android 16, Android XR, and Gemini during this year’s developer conference. Google I/O 2025 is scheduled for May 20 and May 21, and will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.(Google)

How to Watch Google I/O

The Google I/O keynote will be livestreamed at 10:30 PM IST on May 20. For Android fans, the Android Show will air on May 13, offering a dedicated preview of upcoming updates. Both events will be available for streaming on Google’s official YouTube channel.

Android 16

Google’s Android-focused event on May 13 hints at the possibility of Android 16 being announced or finalised. Unlike previous years when Android updates were not the highlight, this time the Android Show promises to shine a spotlight on the operating system’s advancements. Sameer Samat, head of the Android division, will lead the show, and there are expectations for several enhancements rather than a complete redesign.

Leaks and rumours suggest several new features for Android 16. These include predictive back gestures for smoother app navigation, a redesigned photo picker with cloud-based functionality, and updated privacy settings linked to Wi-Fi location services. Additionally, users can expect a system to reduce repetitive app notifications, which will minimise distractions, as well as the introduction of Bluetooth LE audio sharing through Auracast, designed to improve group listening experiences.

Android XR: Google’s Entry into Mixed Reality

Android XR is another major area of focus for Google I/O 2025. This platform, designed for headsets and smart glasses, is expected to be unveiled, along with a new software development kit (SDK). Gemini, Google’s AI system, will likely play a central role in powering voice-controlled, immersive experiences within the XR space.

While there are no signs of an actual headset reveal, rumours suggest that Samsung’s Project Moohan, a potential XR device running Android, may be discussed. Google has kept its hardware plans under wraps, but this event could mark the beginning of significant progress on the software side. If confirmed, this would signal Google’s intention to compete with industry leaders like Apple and Meta in the rapidly growing mixed-reality market.

Gemini and AI Personalisation

Artificial intelligence will be a key focus at Google I/O 2025. Gemini, Google’s AI system, already powers some Workspace tools, but upcoming updates may provide deeper, more personalised integration across the Android ecosystem. There’s talk of Gemini 2.5, which could offer improved long-context capabilities and new multimodal interaction options. This would enhance the AI’s ability to understand and process a wider range of inputs.

Another area of focus is Project Astra, which Google teased at I/O 2024. This AI assistant is designed to process both visual and audio inputs in real time, which will allow for more interactive and intuitive communication. A more refined version of Project Astra may be introduced at Google I/O 2025, which will showcase improvements in its functionality and potential.

Wear OS

While Wear OS did not receive significant attention during last year’s keynote, Google did preview Wear OS 5 during developer sessions. The company began rolling out Wear OS 5.1 to Pixel devices in March, but updates on the platform will still be shared during the Android Show. Users can expect more information on Wear OS’ future direction, particularly in terms of new features and enhancements.