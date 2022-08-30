Google lauds HT Digital Streams' customer data platform implementation

Search engine giant Google has hailed Hindustan Times Digital Streams' Customer Data Platform implementation. It has published a case study on its News Initiative blog as a recognition of HTDS efforts.



HT Digital Streams includes more than 15 digital assets including LiveMint.com, Hindustan Times, Live Hindustan, job search website Shine and VCCircle. The company earns significant revenue through digital advertising on these platforms.

“To deliver an enhanced user experience using self-reliant mechanisms, HT wanted to learn more about audience persona and content affinity. So their digital business team embarked on a journey with the Google News Initiative (GNI) to create first-party data through a Customer Data Platform,” the blog reads.

“We’ve successfully built our first-party data platform, helping us deliver tangible value to our advertisers while ensuring a personalised experience for our visitors. The CDP also provides key strategic input across product, content and, monetization initiatives," Puneet Jain, chief executive officer, HT Digital Streams, said.

The customer data platform has been able to ingest over 100 million events a day across all the 15 digital properties of brand HT to profile the users through their actions.



HT Digital Streams can now segment 18 crore users every month to help drive more targeted ad campaigns, while personalising user journeys and serving more tailored content recommendations.

In just six months, HT has seen a whopping 3x improvement in clicks per minute (CPM) rates through CDP powered audiences and a 25% increase in Programmatic eCPM rates through anonymous user identification using Publisher Provided Identifier (PPID).



HT is now more confident in making certain deep investments in the tech and product space for longer-term ROI, such as data enrichment to profile users on more demographic attributes beyond just the basics, the blog added.

