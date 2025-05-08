Google lays off 200 employees in global business unit- All details

Google is currently going through a major strategic shift by building its focus towards data centre infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence (AI) development. Therefore, as part of restructuring, Google has announced about 200 job cuts in its global business unit, which is responsible for managing sales and partnerships. This shift of priorities is costing employees immensely for the second time in two months after lay-offs were announced in the platforms and devices division, including teams from Android, Pixel, and Chrome. Know how Google is building plans to move ahead and shifting its investments. As part of Google’s restructuring, it has announced 200 job cuts. (AP file photo)

Google announced 200 job cuts

As part of restructuring and shifting focus towards AI development, Google is reportedly reducing investments in less priority areas, causing layoffs in several divisions. Following job cuts in the platforms and devices division last month, the tech giant has now announced 200 job cuts global business unit, affecting hundreds of employees and causing job security concerns among others. A Reuters report highlighted a Google statement in which the company said to make “small” adjustments to foster“greater collaboration” and bring speedy customer service.

This showcases the ongoing layoff trend, affecting jobs in hardware and platform-based areas across the tech industry. Google is reportedly aligned to enhance its AI capabilities and services across devices and platforms for end users. Surprisingly, Google has been making headlines for major layoffs, starting from 2023, with over 12,000 job cuts. However, Google is not the only tech giant shifting its focus and conducting layoffs, as many big tech companies, including Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and others, have laid off employees for similar reasons.

But what’s causing layoffs in the tech industry? Reports suggest that tech companies are increasingly adopting AI and automation, making it one of the major causes for workforce adjustments. Furthermore, with ongoing competition, companies are more focused on providing streamlined processes to customers and remaining relevant in the industry. It should also be noted that this trend may continue according to industry analysts, as new technological advancements are being adopted drastically.

