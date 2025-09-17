Google lays off 200 Gemini AI trainers, “I was just cut off”, a worker said

More than 200 contract workers hired to train and refine Google’s artificial intelligence systems have been laid off, raising questions about job security, working conditions, and the growing impact of automation on human roles. Low pay, no warning, and layoffs: Google’s AI trainers speak out

According to Wired, the cuts were carried out in two rounds last month by GlobalLogic, a Hitachi-owned outsourcing firm that provides contractors for Google projects. Many of the affected workers, some holding advanced degrees, were part of a group known as “super raters.” Their role involved fine-tuning chatbot responses, including those generated by Google’s Gemini and the AI Overviews feature in Search, to ensure accuracy and a natural tone.

Several workers said they were blindsided by the move. “I was just cut off,” recalled Andrew Lauzon, who received an abrupt email in mid-August informing him his contract had ended. Others expressed frustration that the very systems they helped train may now be replacing their roles.

Worker pushback and low pay concerns

Contractors reported earning between $18 and $32 an hour, depending on whether they were directly employed by GlobalLogic or through subcontractors. Despite their specialised work, they faced tight deadlines, minimal benefits, and what some described as an “oppressive atmosphere.” A few had attempted to unionise or push for better pay, with at least two filing complaints with the U.S. labour board alleging retaliation.

“We as raters play an incredibly vital role,” said Alex, another contractor, noting that engineers relied on their evaluations to make AI outputs safe and effective. “We’re like the lifeguards on the beach.”

The layoffs have fuelled concerns that human evaluators are being phased out as AI systems learn to self-assess, essentially training the tools that may render their jobs obsolete.

Google distances itself from the decision

Google has denied direct involvement in the layoffs, emphasising that the workers were employees of GlobalLogic or its subcontractors. “As the employers, GlobalLogic and their subcontractors are responsible for the employment and working conditions of their employees,” said spokesperson Courtenay Mencini.

The move comes as Google ramps up AI investment to compete with rivals like OpenAI and Microsoft. CEO Sundar Pichai recently urged staff to boost efficiency during what he called a period of “extraordinary investment,” stressing the need to do more with fewer resources.

Labour experts warn that the controversy reflects broader ethical concerns in AI development, where the unseen human workforce behind chatbot training often faces low pay, instability, and limited recognition.