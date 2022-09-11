Google logo turns grey, leaving Internet confused. It's a tribute to Queen

Search engine Google’s logo - which usually flaunts bright blue, red, yellow and green hues - turned grey on Sunday, leaving the Internet confused. Several users took to Twitter to confirm if others are also seeing "a grey Google logo". “I thought my computer was not loading properly for a moment,” a social media user tweeted. “Anyone else noticed that Google has gone grey?” another user wrote. “I don’t think I’ve seen Google grey before,” Juliet tweeted with a screenshot of the browser.

Google’s grey logo a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Google has made its logo grey to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96, on Thursday in Scotland. While condolences have poured in from all over the world for the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Google has decided to pay tribute in a subtle manner. While the grey logo on the homepage is unclickable, the logo on the top left corner that appears during the search results list reads ‘Queen Elizabeth 1926 - 1922’ when the cursor is hovered over it.

CEO of the tech giant Sundar Pichai offered “condolences to the people of the UK” and those “around the world” at the announcement of the passing of the British head of state. In a tweet, Pichai wrote: “Sending our deepest condolences to the people of the UK and around the world mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her steadfast leadership and public service have been a constant through many of our lifetimes. She will be missed.”

In the past, Google has modified versions of its logo several times with the help of its Doodle team to pay respects to famous people. Leaders from every corner of the globe briefly united Thursday in homage to Britain’s longest ruling monarch. Buckingham Palace said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

