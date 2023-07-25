‘Privileged’: Indian-origin director of Google news sacked after 13 years of service

Google’s director of news ecosystem development, who had been working with the company for nearly 13 years, was laid off recently. London-based Indian-origin news executive Madhav Chinnappa shared his job update on LinkedIn and expressed his happiness regarding the several achievements at the search engine giant. Madhav Chinnappa added that he was on ‘gardening leave’ at the moment.

He added that he was on ‘gardening leave’ at the moment which allowed him plenty of time to think about his career and life plans. adding that he is in the “privileged position” of being able to have some time to figure out what next.

“Gardening leave” is the period when there is no mandate for the employee to come to the workplace, but is paid full salary.

In the post, he reminisced about the multiple projects he led at Google, including the Digital News Initiative -to build innovation in journalism - and the Journalism Emergency Relief Fund - which gave crucial support when the industry went through crises.

He added that he was in the ‘privileged position’ of having the time to figure out his next step and also revealed that he will be returning to India in September. “I will take August off then spend September looking after my mum in India and only start thinking about work in October with a view to doing more things in 2024,” he wrote.

Prior to joining Google Newsin 2010 as the head of strategic partnerships, he served at the BBC for nine years. Chinnappa also holds a BA (Honours) in Economics and Policy Studies from the Rice University, Texas.

The internet behemoth announced mass layoffs of 12,000 employees in January this year. CEO Sundar Pichai had attributed the massive downsizing to the economic conditions and deemed it necessary for the long-term health of the 25-year-old company.Pichai also took full responsibility for the decision that led to this action.

